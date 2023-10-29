On the Site:
Missing plane located, wrecked in Huntington

Oct 29, 2023, 10:04 AM | Updated: 10:05 am

BY MARY CULBERTSON


HUNTINGTON, Emery County — A plane that went missing was located on Saturday near Huntington.

The National Transportation Safety Board posted on Saturday that a Cessna T206H single-engine airplane had gone missing Friday and the wreckage had been located.

The pilot or potential passengers involved have not yet been identified and further details are still being investigated.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated when more information becomes available. 

