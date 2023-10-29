Leeds and Harrisburg voluntarily evacuate houses after I-15 brush fire

LEEDS, Washington County — A brush fire near Interstate 15 caused an evacuation order to two cities in Washington County on Sunday morning.

At approximately 10:30 a.m., crews responded just outside of Leeds to prevent the flames from expanding.

Because of high winds, the flames jumped over the roadway causing other small spot fires. Due to heavy timber near homes in the area, a voluntary evacuation order was announced at approximately 10:55 a.m.

Mike Alexander with Utah Highway Patrol said northbound lanes on I-15 were facing closures. Cameras estimated the closures at approximately milepost 15.

“No word yet on how it started,” Alexander said.

No injuries or damaged homes have been reported.

Edit: This article was originally reported to KSL TV by dispatch with St. George that there was a mandatory evacuation order. It was since clarified by the Hurricane Valley Fire District that the evacuation order to surrounding homes was voluntary.