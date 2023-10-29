Big 12 Power Rankings: No Undefeated Teams Left Entering Final Month

AUSTIN, Texas – As we enter week ten of the college football season, it’s time for another installment of Big 12 power rankings.

Every week, KSL Sports Zone host Alex Kirry and I drop our Big 12 power rankings on our radio show, “First & 12.”

Texas reclaims the top spot after taking down BYU, but more notable was the fact that Oklahoma lost at rival Kansas.

The Jayhawks earned a signature win in the Lance Leipold era. It was their first victory over a Top 10 team at home since 1984. And they pulled it off with backup quarterback Jason Bean as Jalon Daniels continues to recover from a back injury that has kept him sidelined since the end of September.

Kansas State is reminding everyone why they are the defending Big 12 champions. The Wildcats continue to trend up after crushing Houston 41-0 in Manhattan, with Will Howard getting the start at quarterback.

Final from Austin Texas – 35

The three Big 12 newcomers that moved over to the league from the AAC are a combined 1-14 in Big 12 play. If you throw in BYU, the four newcomers are 3-17 through their first 20 games.

Big 12 Power Rankings 2023 Season: Week Ten

Here’s how we have the power rankings stacked up in the Big 12 entering the week ten slate.

1. Texas (7-1, 4-1 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 2 (Up 1)

Texas 35, BYU 6

This week: vs. Kansas State | 10 a.m. | FOX

2. Oklahoma (7-1, 4-1 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 1 (Down 1)

Kansas 38, Oklahoma 33

This week: at Oklahoma State | 1:30 p.m. | ABC

3. Kansas State (6-2, 4-1 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 3

K-State 41, Houston 0

This week: at Texas | 10 a.m. | FOX

4. Kansas (6-2, 3-2 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 6 (Up 2)

Kansas 38, Oklahoma 33

This week: at Iowa State | 5 p.m. | ESPN

5. Oklahoma State (6-2, 4-1 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 4 (Down 1)

Oklahoma State 45, Cincinnati 13

This week: vs. Oklahoma | 1:30 p.m. | ABC

6. Iowa State (5-3, 4-1 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 5 (Down 1)

Iowa State 30, Baylor 18

This week: vs. Kansas | 5 p.m. | ESPN

7. West Virginia (5-3, 3-2 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 7

West Virginia 41, UCF 28

This week: vs. BYU | 5 p.m. | FS1 & KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM)

8. TCU (4-4, 2-3 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 9 (Up 1)

Bye

This week: at Texas Tech (Thursday, November 2) | 5 p.m. | FS1

9. BYU (5-3, 2-3 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 8 (Down 1)

Texas 35, BYU 6

This week: at West Virginia | 5 p.m. | FS1 & KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM)

10. Texas Tech (3-5, 2-3 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 11 (Up 1)

Bye

This week: vs. TCU (Thursday, November 2) | 5 p.m. | FS1

11. Baylor (3-5, 2-3 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 10 (Down 1)

Iowa State 30, Baylor 18

This week: vs. Houston | 1:30 p.m. | Big 12 Now on ESPN+

12. UCF (3-5, 0-5 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 12

West Virginia 41, UCF 28

This week: at Cincinnati | 1:30 p.m. | FS1

13. Houston (3-5, 1-4 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 13

Kansas State 41, Houston 0

This week: at Baylor | 1:30 p.m. | Big 12 Now on ESPN+

14. Cincinnati (2-6, 0-5 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 14

Oklahoma State 45, Cincinnati 13

This week: vs. UCF | 1:30 p.m. | FS1

