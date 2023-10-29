Colts RB Zack Moss Breaks Goal Line For Fifth Rushing Touchdown Of Season

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Utes running back Zack Moss found the end zone for the fifth time on the ground this season during the Indianapolis Colts‘ Week 8 game against the New Orleans Saints.

Zack Moss scores fifth rushing TD of season

The Colts hosted the Saints at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, October 29.

With 11:27 left in the first half, Moss fought his way across the goal line for a one-yard touchdown run. After an extra-point kick by fellow former Ute, Matt Gay, the Colts took a 17-7 lead.

Moss’ touchdown was his sixth total touchdown this season and his fifth on the ground.

Moss’ run capped a six-play, 30-yard drive that took 2:36.

The running back entered the game with 114 carries for 523 yards and four touchdowns this season. He’d also recorded 115 yards and one touchdown as a receiver.

Indianapolis’ game against New Orleans is broadcast on FOX and NFL Sunday Ticket.

About Zack Moss

In college, Moss is the career rushing leader in Utah football history. He holds the following records at Utah:

Most career 100-yard rushing games

Rushing touchdowns

Rushing yards

Total touchdowns

Most 1,000-yard rushing seasons

Rushing attempts

Moss was drafted by the Bills in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft with the 86th overall selection.

As a rookie in 2020, Moss played 13 games, recording 481 rushing yards on 112 carries and four touchdowns. He also had 14 receptions for 95 yards and one touchdown.

In 2021, Moss appeared in 13 games, while rushing for 345 yards and four touchdowns. He added 23 receptions for 197 yards and one touchdown.

During the 2022 season, the former Utah standout was traded to the Colts after seeing limited action in Buffalo.

Through his time in Buffalo, Moss ran for 917 yards on 225 carries for eight touchdowns. Through the air, Moss had 44 receptions for 319 yards and two touchdowns.

In eight games with the Colts last season, Moss carried the ball 76 games for 365 yards and a touchdown.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland