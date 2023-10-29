Utah Moves Down AP Top 25 Poll After Rough Home Outing Against Oregon

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah football team couldn’t get anything going at home against Oregon with College GameDay in town and has dropped in the latest AP Top 25 Poll.

After seemingly finding an offensive identity the past few weeks, the Utes struggled to move the ball at home against Oregon. Perhaps more troubling though, Utah really struggled to stop or slow down the Ducks offense leading to a 35-6 loss at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

It’s no secret the Utes are very beat up and have had to be creative to reach their now 6-2 record for the 2023 season. It’s an impressive feat, but it’s also clear there are limits to how good this team can be in 2023 and that is ok.

18 in the AP Poll pic.twitter.com/xtIxXXIiOE — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) October 29, 2023

Where Does Utah Rank In The AP Top 25?

Utah started the season at No. 14, moving up to No. 12 in weeks two and three then climbing up to No. 11, and finally No. 10 before hitting a setback against Oregon State that dropped them to No. 18. Utah’s position improved to No. 16 without playing in Week 6 and jumped once more after their game against Cal to No. 14.

The Utes climbed one spot last week after taking down USC in the Coliseum to No. 13 but have fallen back to No. 18 after getting worked at home Saturday afternoon by the Ducks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

The Utes are joined by five other conference-mates in the latest AP Top 25, Washington, Oregon, Oregon State, UCLA, and USC.

Ironically, this Pac-12 football renaissance happens to be occurring in what will be the last year of the conference as we know it.

USC, UCLA, Washington, and Oregon will all be making their way to the Big Ten in 2024, while Utah and Colorado will make their way to the Big 12. Oregon State and Washington State are currently stuck in no-man’s land having launched a lawsuit against the conference in regard to the abrupt ending of the Pac-12.

AP Top 25: Week Of 10/29/23

Georgia (8-0) Michigan (8-0) Ohio State (8-0) Florida State (8-0) Washington (8-0) Oregon (7-1) Texas (7-1) Alabama (7-1) Penn State (7-1) Oklahoma (7-1) Ole Miss (7-1) Notre Dame (7-1) LSU (6-1) Missouri (6-2) Louisville (7-1) Oregon State (6-2) Air Force (8-0) Utah (6-2) Tennessee (6-2) UCLA (6-2) Tulane (7-1) Kansas (6-2) James Madisan (8-0) USC (7-2) Kansas State (6-2)

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on X, Instagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Follow @bodkinkslsports