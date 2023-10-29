Saints QB Taysom Hill Scores Touchdown In Second Straight Game

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU Cougars quarterback Taysom Hill scored in the second straight contest during the Week 8 game between the New Orleans Saints and Indianapolis Colts.

Taysom Hill scores in back-to-back games

The Colts hosted the Saints at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, October 29.

With 7:28 remaining in the first half, Hill took a snap and broke toward the pylon for a 20-yard rushing touchdown. It was Hill’s second touchdown run of the season. Hill’s run cut the Colts’ lead to 17-14.

Hill scored during New Orleans’ Week 7 game for his first touchdown of the season.

The former BYU star entered the game with 29 carries for 140 yards and a touchdown.

New Orleans’ game against Indianapolis is broadcast on FOX and NFL Sunday Ticket.

About Taysom Hill

Prior to his NFL career, the Idaho native was a quarterback at BYU. Hill played for the Cougars from 2012-16.

During his college career, Hill threw for 6,929 yards, 43 touchdowns, and 31 interceptions. He ran for 2,815 yards and 32 touchdowns.

After going undrafted, Hill signed a free agent deal with the Green Bay Packers. Before the regular season, Hill was waived by the Packers and picked up by the Saints. Since then, Hill has become a key piece of New Orleans’ offense.

During his NFL career, Hill has played multiple positions, including quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end.

Hill has scored 43 total touchdowns during his NFL career.

