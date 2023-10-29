Saints WR Rashid Shaheed Flies For Touchdown Against Colts

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Weber State wide receiver Rashid Shaheed outran the defense for a touchdown during the Week 8 game between the New Orleans Saints and Indianapolis Colts.

Rashid Shaheed scores third touchdown of season

The Colts hosted the Saints at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, October 29.

With 5:42 left in the second quarter, Saints quarterback Derek Carr unloaded a deep pass to Shaheed, who got behind the Colts’ defense. Shaheed collected the pigskin and waltzed into the end zone for a 58-yard touchdown. The score was the Saints’ longest play from scrimmage this season and it gave New Orleans a 21-17 lead.

The catch capped a two-play, 63-yard drive drive that took only 42 seconds.

Shaheed entered the game with 20 receptions for 326 yards and two touchdowns this season.

New Orleans’ game against Indianapolis is broadcast on FOX and NFL Sunday Ticket.

About Rashid Shaheed

Shaheed signed with the Saints in April 2022 after he wasn’t selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The former Wildcat reportedly received one of the top contracts for an undrafted player this season.

According to Joel Erickson of the Indianapolis Star, Shaheed signed a deal with the Saints that included the sixth-highest amount of guaranteed money for a UDFA signing in 2022. FCS Analyst Sam Herder reported that Shaheed’s contract featured a guaranteed base salary of $207,000 and a signing bonus of $15,000.

The San Diego, CA native finished his Weber State career as the FCS all-time leader in kickoff return touchdowns (seven). In 53 games with the Wildcats, Shaheed set the Weber State all-time record for kickoff return average at 29.1 yards per return. As a senior, Shaheed was named an FCS First Team All-American as both a kick returner and punt returner. Shaheed is the only Weber State Wildcat to be named as an All-American four different times.

As a rookie last season, Shaheed recorded 28 receptions for 488 yards and two touchdowns. He also had four rushes for 57 yards and a touchdown. In the return game, Shaheed had over 500 total yards on kickoffs and punts.

The Saints posted a 7-10 record in 2022.

