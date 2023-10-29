Teen girl missing from South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE — The South Salt Lake Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old girl.

In a Facebook posting, police say Yuliana Ventura has run away. Police say she is 5-feet tall, 150 pounds, and has shoulder length black hair.

She was last seen wearing a black oversized T-shirt with a faded sun on the front. The girl was also wearing black sweat pants and black shoes with a black backpack.

If you have information on where she is, you are asked to call 801-840-4000.