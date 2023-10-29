On the Site:
ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

I-15 car pileup in Nephi leaves at least one dead

Oct 29, 2023, 1:25 PM | Updated: 4:58 pm

(Utah Highway Patrol)...

(Utah Highway Patrol)

(Utah Highway Patrol)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

NEPHI — A two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon left one person dead on Interstate 15, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

Mike Alexander, with the UHP, told KSL TV at approximately 1:10 p.m. that the crash was located on the southbound side of I-15 at mile marker 227.

Alexander confirmed that at least one person had died.

According to the Utah Department of Public Safety website, when Troopers arrived on scene they discovered that two vehicles had been involved in the crash. The website further states that it was a rear-end collision.

There were four individuals in the vehicle that was rear-ended. All four of the people suffered injuries, according to the DPS. Three of the injuries ranged from mild to extremely critical, with the fourth being the fatality.

Two occupants were in the second vehicle and both suffered minor injuries.

Traffic was diverted onto state Route 28 while the UHP conducted its investigation. All lanes were reopened by 4 p.m.

 

 

Accidents & Injuries

I-15 car pileup in Nephi leaves at least one dead