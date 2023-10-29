Vikings QB Jaren Hall Makes NFL Debut Against Packers

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU quarterback Jaren Hall made his NFL debut during the Week 8 game between the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers.

Jaren Hall Makes NFL Debut

The Packers hosted the Vikings at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Sunday, October 29.

During the fourth quarter, Minnesota’s starting quarterback Kirk Cousin was carted off the field and ruled out for the remainder of the contest with an ankle injury.

With 7:15 left in the game, Hall came into the game at quarterback.

Unfortunately for the rookie, the rookie fumbled the ball on his third snap and the Packers recovered the ball deep in Minnesota territory. However, the Vikings forced a turnover on downs and no points were scored on Hall’s turnover.

The Vikings held on for a 24-10 win over the Packers.

Hall finished the game 3/4 passing for 23 yards and a rating of 88.5. Hall also had two carries for a one-yard loss.

With the win, the Vikings improved their record to 4-4 this season.

The former BYU star was recently elevated to Minnesota’s backup quarterback role. If Cousins misses any time moving forward, Hall will likely start for the Vikings.

Minnesota’s next game is on the road against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, November 5 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX.

About Jaren Hall

Before his time at BYU, Hall was a standout player at Maple Mountain High School in Spanish Fork, Utah.

After high school, the signal-caller served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in California. Following his mission service, Hall returned to Utah and attended BYU.

He played for the Cougars from 2018-22, including two years as BYU’s starting quarterback.

In December 2022, the junior decided to bypass his senior season of college and declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.

During his time in Provo, Hall threw for 6,174 yards, 52 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions with a 65 percent completion rate. He also ran for 798 yards and nine touchdowns.

