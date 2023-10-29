Taysom Hill Leads Saints To Week 8 Win Over Colts

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU Cougars quarterback Taysom Hill led the New Orleans Saints to a win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Taysom Hill carries Saints to win over Colts

The Colts hosted the Saints at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, October 29.

Hill scored a pair of touchdowns to help New Orleans leave Indianapolis with a big win.

The former BYU star’s first touchdown came with 7:28 remaining in the first half. The quarterback took a snap and broke toward the pylon for a 20-yard rushing touchdown. It was Hill’s second touchdown run of the season. Hill’s run cut the Colts’ lead to 17-14.

With 10:49 to play in the fourth quarter, Hill followed his blockers into the end zone for a one-yard touchdown and his second score of the game. Hill’s run pushed New Orleans’ lead to 35-20.

The Saints held on for a 38-27 win over the Colts.

Hill finished the game 1/2 passing for 44 yards and a rating of 95.8. He added nine carries for 63 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. As a receiver, Hill had one catch for 14 yards.

Taysom Hill today: 63 RUSH YDS

44 PASS YDS

14 REC YDS

2 RUSH TD You can play him anywhere.

The former BYU star entered the game with 29 carries for 140 yards and a touchdown this season.

With the win, the Saints improved their record to 4-4.

New Orleans’ next game is is at home against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, November 5 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS.

About Taysom Hill

Prior to his NFL career, the Idaho native was a quarterback at BYU. Hill played for the Cougars from 2012-16.

During his college career, Hill threw for 6,929 yards, 43 touchdowns, and 31 interceptions. He ran for 2,815 yards and 32 touchdowns.

After going undrafted, Hill signed a free agent deal with the Green Bay Packers. Before the regular season, Hill was waived by the Packers and picked up by the Saints. Since then, Hill has become a key piece of New Orleans’ offense.

During his NFL career, Hill has played multiple positions, including quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end.

Hill has scored 43 total touchdowns during his NFL career.

