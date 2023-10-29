On the Site:
Family Fun Friday
KSL Investigates
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Taysom Hill Leads Saints To Week 8 Win Over Colts

Oct 29, 2023, 2:52 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU Cougars quarterback Taysom Hill led the New Orleans Saints to a win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Taysom Hill carries Saints to win over Colts

The Colts hosted the Saints at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, October 29.

Hill scored a pair of touchdowns to help New Orleans leave Indianapolis with a big win.

The former BYU star’s first touchdown came with 7:28 remaining in the first half. The quarterback took a snap and broke toward the pylon for a 20-yard rushing touchdown. It was Hill’s second touchdown run of the season. Hill’s run cut the Colts’ lead to 17-14.

With 10:49 to play in the fourth quarter, Hill followed his blockers into the end zone for a one-yard touchdown and his second score of the game. Hill’s run pushed New Orleans’ lead to 35-20.

The Saints held on for a 38-27 win over the Colts.

Hill finished the game 1/2 passing for 44 yards and a rating of 95.8. He added nine carries for 63 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. As a receiver, Hill had one catch for 14 yards.

RELATED: Taysom Hill Scores First Touchdown Of Season On Thursday Night Football

The former BYU star entered the game with 29 carries for 140 yards and a touchdown this season.

With the win, the Saints improved their record to 4-4.

New Orleans’ next game is is at home against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, November 5 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS.

RELATED STORIES

About Taysom Hill

Prior to his NFL career, the Idaho native was a quarterback at BYU. Hill played for the Cougars from 2012-16.

During his college career, Hill threw for 6,929 yards, 43 touchdowns, and 31 interceptions. He ran for 2,815 yards and 32 touchdowns.

After going undrafted, Hill signed a free agent deal with the Green Bay Packers. Before the regular season, Hill was waived by the Packers and picked up by the Saints. Since then, Hill has become a key piece of New Orleans’ offense.

During his NFL career, Hill has played multiple positions, including quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end.

Hill has scored 43 total touchdowns during his NFL career.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Packers QB Jordan Love Throws Touchdown Pass In Loss To Vikings

Former Utah State quarterback Jordan Love tossed a touchdown pass during the Green Bay Packers' loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 8.

29 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Zach Wilson Throws Touchdown Pass, Helps Jets Defeat Giants In Overtime

Zach Wilson threw a touchdown pass and led the New York Jets on a pair of late field goal drives to defeat the New York Giants in overtime.

51 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Vikings QB Jaren Hall Makes NFL Debut Against Packers

Former BYU quarterback Jaren Hall made his NFL debut during the Week 8 game between the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Saints WR Rashid Shaheed Flies For Touchdown Against Colts

Rashid Shaheed outran the defense for a touchdown during the Week 8 game between the New Orleans Saints and Indianapolis Colts.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Saints QB Taysom Hill Scores Touchdown In Second Straight Game

Taysom Hill scored in the second straight contest during the Week 8 game between the New Orleans Saints and Indianapolis Colts.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Moves Down AP Top 25 Poll After Rough Home Outing Against Oregon

Utah football couldn't get anything going at home against Oregon with College GameDay in town, dropping in the latest AP Top 25 Poll.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Taysom Hill Leads Saints To Week 8 Win Over Colts