Zach Wilson Throws Touchdown Pass, Helps Jets Defeat Giants In Overtime

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU quarterback Zach Wilson threw a touchdown pass and led the New York Jets on a pair of late field goal drives to defeat the New York Giants in overtime.

Zach Wilson helps Jets win third straight game

The Giants hosted the Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, October 29.

With 1:06 left in the first quarter, Wilson checked the ball down to Breece Hall, who took it 50 yards to the house for the Jets’ first points of the game.

Late in the fourth quarter and the Jets trailing by three points, Wilson helped set up a game-tying field goal as time expired by throwing a couple of 29-yard passes that moved New York into scoring territory.

In overtime, Wilson and the Jets moved the ball into Giants territory after the home team was unable to score on its opening possession of extra time.

The Jets won the game, 13-10, on a 33-yard field goal by Greg Zuerlein at the 6:09 mark of overtime.

Wilson finished the game 17/36 passing for 240 yards and a touchdown. He posted a rating of 78.5. Wilson added four carries for 25 yards. The quarterback also lost a pair of fumbles during the game.

RELATED: Lebron James, NFL Stars Defend Zach Wilson Over Media Jabs At N.Y. Jets QB

Wilson entered the game having thrown for 1,097 yards, four touchdowns, and five interceptions this season.

With the win, the Jets improved their record to 4-3. The Jets have won three straight games.

New York’s next game is at home against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 6 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN.

About Zach Wilson

Before his time in the NFL, the Corner Canyon High School product had a standout career at BYU. Wilson helped the Cougars to an 11-1 record during his final season in Provo.

Following his college career, the Jets selected Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

During the quarterback’s rookie season, Wilson missed four games due to a knee injury. He finished the year throwing for 2,334 yards, nine touchdowns, and 11 interceptions with a 55.6 completion rate.

Before his second season, the former BYU star underwent surgery after suffering a knee injury in New York’s preseason opener.

Without Wilson, the Jets opened the 2022 season with a 1-2 record. After returning, the Jets posted a 5-2 record before Wilson was benched for the first time. After a month on the sidelines, Wilson returned to action for a couple of contests before he was benched again.

Last season, the Jets posted a 7-10 record and missed the NFL Playoffs.

Wilson finished the 2022 season having thrown for 1,688 yards, six touchdowns, and seven interceptions with a 54.5 percent completion rate. He has a rating of 72.9 and a QBR of 37.1. The Jets missed the playoffs with a 7-10 record.

During his first two seasons in the league, Wilson passed for 4,022 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 18 interceptions. He also ran for 287 yards and five touchdowns.

