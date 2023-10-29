Hunter goes missing, found safe the next day in Box Elder County

BRIGHAM CITY — The Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office says a 55-year-old hunter was safely reunited with his hunting party on Saturday after becoming separated earlier in the weekend.

According to a Facebook posting, the search and rescue team was called out to Cold Water Canyon in Honeyville for an overdue hunter at around 9 p.m. Friday. Other members of the hunting party had spend several hours searching for the missing individual before calling for assistance.

With the help of a Life Flight helicopter, search and rescue worked throughout the night to search for the missing hunter.

On Saturday morning around 9 a.m., other hunters in the area heard someone calling for help. Those hunters found the missing hunter just off a trail with some minor injuries.

Members of the search and rescue team responded to the scene and assisted the hunter back to the command post. From there, the man was transported to an area hospital for an evaluation.