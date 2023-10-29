Packers QB Jordan Love Throws Touchdown Pass In Loss To Vikings

On the Site:
Oct 29, 2023

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah State Aggies quarterback Jordan Love tossed a touchdown pass during the Green Bay Packers‘ loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 8.

Jordan Love throws 11th touchdown pass of season

The Packers hosted the Vikings at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Sunday, October 29.

During the second half, Love threw his 11th touchdown pass of the season. With 2:29 remaining in the third quarter, Love hit Romeo Dobus for a one-yard score. The touchdown cut Minnesota’s lead to 24-10.

The Vikings held on for a 24-10 win after the Packers were unable to complete drives in the fourth quarter. Green Bay turned the ball over on downs on its final three possessions of the contest.

Love finished the game 24/41 passing for 229 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He posted a rating of 72.1. Love also ran the ball four times for 34 yards.

With the loss, the Packers fell to a 2-5 record.

Green Bay’s next game is at home against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, November 5 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX.

About Jordan Love

Prior to his time in the league, the Bakersfield, California native played at USU from 2016-19. During his time with the Aggies, Love threw for 8,600 yards, 60 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions with a completion rate of 61 percent.

In 2020, the Packers traded up to select Love with the No. 26 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Since then, Love has played sparingly while backing up Aaron Rodgers. During Love’s first two seasons in Green Bay, the young quarterback watched Rodgers win back-to-back NFL MVP awards.

Love was inactive for every game of his rookie campaign. However, in 2021 and 2022, the signal-caller saw his first playing time, including a start against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Although Love’s in-game experience has been limited, he’s shown flashes of the potential that made him a first-round pick. He, like Rodgers with Brett Favre, had the chance to sit behind an all-time great and watch how the quarterback position is played at the highest level. Love patiently waited for his opportunity to start.

In April, the Packers traded Rodgers to the New York Jets. Green Bay also inked Love to a new deal. The former Aggie signed a contract extension that keeps him tied to the Packers for the next two seasons. The new deal let Green Bay keep Love an additional season without having to pick up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract.

Now as QB1, the Packers have the chance to see Love as a starter without Rodgers in Green Bay. The opportunity will allow Green Bay to evaluate Love in a greater role before deciding on a longer-term deal.

Prior to the 2023 season, Love had thrown for 606 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions with a 60.2 percent completion rate in 10 games played.

