Chargers WR Simi Fehoko Scores First NFL Touchdown

Oct 29, 2023, 7:14 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Brighton High standout Simi Fehoko scored the first touchdown of his NFL career during Week 8’s Sunday Night Football game between the Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Chargers.

Simi Fehoko scores first TD on Sunday Night Football

Fehoko and the Chargers hosted the Bears at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, October 28.

With 43 seconds left in the first quarter, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert hit Fehoko with a nine-yard strike into the end zone. Fehoko’s catch resulted in the first touchdown of his career and it gave the Chargers a 14-0 lead.

Fehoko’s touchdown capped a nine-play, 55-yard drive that took 4:18.

The former Bengal standout with three receptions for 24 yards in his NFL career.

Los Angeles’ game against Chicago is televised on KSL 5 TV.

About Simi Fehoko

Before his college career, Fehoko was a standout player at Brighton High. Fehoko was rated as a four-star prospect and the No. 1 recruit in the state of Utah in 2016 by 247Sports.

After his high school career, the Sandy native played college football at Stanford. He finished his college career with 62 receptions for 1,146 yards and nine touchdowns.

In 2021, Fehoko was selected by the Cowboys during the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

During his two seasons in Dallas, Fehoko played in 10 games.

In September, the Brighton product signed with the Chargers.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

