Driver, two children hurt in St. George vehicle crash

ST. GEORGE — The St. George Police Department says three people were sent to the hospital Sunday evening following a vehicle crash.

Police say the incident occurred around 5:20 p.m. on Dixie Drive. Police also say that a black black passenger car was traveling southbound when it crossed into the northbound lanes. The vehicle then hit a metal power pole on the side of the road. According to a Facebook posting by police, an adult male driving the vehicle needed to be extricated. There were also two young children in the back seat and both are in critical condition.

The driver was transported to an area hospital with significant injuries.

Later, police posted on X that they are looking for a Ford pickup that was traveling northbound on Dixie Drive at the time of the incident.

St. George Police Department is looking for an occupant of a Ford white pick up truck that was in front of Dino Dash on Dixie Drive northbound when this black passenger car involved in the crash almost hit them head on. pic.twitter.com/yuXLTmLSOc — St George Police (@sgcitypoliceut) October 30, 2023

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.