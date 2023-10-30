On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Semi drives off Interstate 80 in Summit County, driver walks away with minor injuries

Oct 29, 2023, 9:25 PM

(North Summit Fire Department)...

(North Summit Fire Department)

(North Summit Fire Department)

BY MARK JONES


SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Highway Patrol is trying to determine why a semi drove off  Interstate 80 Sunday evening in Summit County.

UHP Trooper Mike Alexander says the semi was the only vehicle involved in the incident.

The North Summit Fire Department posted on its Facebook page that the incident occurred as the semi was traveling eastbound around 7 p.m. It happened at the onramp at milepost 155 near Wanship. The driver was transported to an area hospital for minor injuries.

The UHPP says the onramp is closed until the completion of its investigation and the semi is removed.

Semi drives off Interstate 80 in Summit County, driver walks away with minor injuries