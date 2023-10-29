Local Players Shine During Week 8 Of 2023 NFL Season

SALT LAKE CITY – Here is how the players and coaches with ties to the state of Utah performed during the eighth week of the 2023 NFL regular season.

#LocalsInTheNFL Week 8 Recap

Brian Johnson – Offensive Coordinator – Philadelphia Eagles (7-1)

The former Utah quarterback and the Eagles beat the Washington Commanders, 38-31.

Next Game: vs. Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, November 5 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Leki Fotu – Defensive Tackle – Arizona Cardinals (1-7)

The former Utah defensive lineman had one tackle in Arizona’s 31-24 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Next Game: @ Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 5 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Clark Phillips III – Cornerback – Atlanta Falcons (4-4)

The former Utah defensive back was inactive for Atlanta’s 28-23 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Next Game: vs. Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 5 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Tyler Huntley – Quarterback – Baltimore Ravens (6-2)

The former Utah quarterback and the Ravens beat the Arizona Cardinals, 31-24.

Next Game: vs. Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, November 5 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Marcus Williams – Safety – Baltimore Ravens (6-2)

The former Utah defensive back was inactive for Baltimore’s 31-24 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Next Game: vs. Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, November 5 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Dalton Kincaid – Tight End – Buffalo Bills (5-3)

The former Utah tight end had five receptions for 65 yards and a touchdown in Buffalo’s 24-18 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday, October 26.

Next Game: @ Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, November 5 at 6:20 p.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV

Jaylon Johnson – Cornerback – Chicago Bears (2-6)

The former Utah defensive back had three tackles and a pass breakup in Chicago’s 30-13 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football.

Next Game: @ New Orleans Saints on Sunday, November 5 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Mohamoud Diabate – Linebacker – Cleveland Browns (4-3)

The former Utah linebacker and the Browns suffered a 24-20 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Next Game: vs. Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, November 5 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Garett Bolles – Offensive Lineman – Denver Broncos (3-5)

The former Utah offensive lineman and the Broncos beat the Kansas City Chiefs, 24-9.

Next Game: Bye Week

Julian Blackmon – Safety – Indianapolis Colts (3-5)

The former Utah defensive back had six total tackles, three solo tackles, and a tackle for loss in Indianapolis’ 38-27 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Next Game: @ Carolina Panthers on Sunday, November 5 at 2:05 p.m. (MDT) on CBS

Matt Gay – Kicker – Indianapolis Colts (3-5)

The former Utah kicker was 2/2 on field goals and 3/3 on PATs in Indianapolis’ 38-27 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Next Game: @ Carolina Panthers on Sunday, November 5 at 2:05 p.m. (MDT) on CBS

Zack Moss – Running Back – Indianapolis Colts (3-5)

The former Utah running back had 11 carries for 66 yards and a touchdown in Indianapolis’ 38-27 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Moss added one reception for eight yards.

Next Game: @ Carolina Panthers on Sunday, November 5 at 2:05 p.m. (MDT) on CBS

Devin Lloyd – Linebacker – Jacksonville Jaguars (6-2)

The former Utah linebacker had nine total tackles, seven solo tackles, and a pass breakup in Jacksonville’s 20-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Next Game: Bye Week

Nephi Sewell – Linebacker – New Orleans Saints (4-4)

The former Utah linebacker and the Saints beat the Indianapolis Colts, 38-27.

Next Game: vs. Chicago Bears on Sunday, November 5 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Britain Covey – Wide Receiver – Philadelphia Eagles (7-1)

The former Utah wide receiver returned one punt for 25 yards in Philadelphia’s 38-31 win over the Washington Commanders.

Next Game: vs. Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, November 5 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Mitch Wishnowsky – Punter – San Francisco 49ers (5-3)

The former Utah punter punted the ball three times with an average of 50.3 yards per kick in San Francisco’s 31-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Next Game: Bye Week

Terrell Burgess – Safety – Washington Commanders (3-5)

The former Utah safety and the Commanders suffered a 38-31 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Next Game: @ New England Patriots on Sunday, November 5 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Practice Squad

Jackson Barton – Offensive Lineman – Arizona Cardinals (1-7) Next Game: @ Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 5 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Cole Fotheringham – Tight End – Las Vegas Raiders (3-4) Next Game: vs. New York Giants on Sunday, November 5 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on FOX



Injured Reserve

Tim Patrick – Wide Receiver – Denver Broncos (3-5) Next Game: Bye Week

Bradlee Anae – Defensive Lineman – New York Jets (4-3) Next Game: vs. Los Angeles Chargers on Monday, November 6 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN

Cody Barton – Washington Commanders (3-5) Next Game: @ New England Patriots on Sunday, November 5 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Braeden Daniels – Offensive Lineman – Washington Commanders (3-5) Next Game: @ New England Patriots on Sunday, November 5 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX



Former BYU Cougars

Andy Reid – Head Coach – Kansas City Chiefs (6-2)

The former BYU offensive lineman and graduate assistant and the Chiefs suffered a 24-9 loss to the Denver Broncos.

Next Game: vs. Miami Dolphins on Sunday, November 5 at 7:30 a.m. (MDT) on NFL Network

Tyler Allgeier – Running Back – Atlanta Falcons (4-4)

The former BYU running back had eight carries for 31 yards in Atlanta’s 28-23 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Next Game: vs. Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 5 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Kyle Van Noy – Linebacker – Baltimore Ravens (6-2)

The former BYU linebacker had one tackle in Baltimore’s 31-24 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Next Game: vs. Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, November 5 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Sione Takitaki – Linebacker – Cleveland Browns (4-3)

The former BYU linebacker and the Browns suffered a 24-20 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Next Game: vs. Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, November 5 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Zayne Anderson – Safety – Green Bay Packers (2-5)

The former BYU defensive back was inactive for Green Bay’s 24-10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings

Next Game: vs. Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, November 5 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Blake Freeland – Offensive Lineman – Indianapolis Colts (3-5)

The former BYU offensive lineman and the Colts suffered a 38-27 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Next Game: @ Carolina Panthers on Sunday, November 5 at 2:05 p.m. (MDT) on CBS

Michael Davis – Cornerback – Los Angeles Chargers (3-4)

The former BYU defensive back had four total tackles and two solo tackles in Los Angeles’ 30-13 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football.

Next Game: @ New York Jets on Monday, November 6 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN

Puka Nacua – Wide Receiver – Los Angeles Rams (3-5)

The former BYU wide receiver had three receptions for 43 yards in Los Angeles’ 43-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Next Game: @ Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 5 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Jaren Hall – Quarterback – Minnesota Vikings (4-4)

The former BYU quarterback was 3/4 passing for 23 yards in Minnesota’s 24-10 win over the Green Bay Packers. Hall also had two carries for a one-yard loss and lost a fumble.

Next Game: @ Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, November 5 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Khyris Tonga – Defensive Tackle – Minnesota Vikings (4-4)

The former BYU defensive lineman and the Vikings beat the Green Bay Packers, 24-10.

Next Game: @ Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, November 5 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Taysom Hill – Quarterback – New Orleans Saints (4-4)

The former BYU quarterback was 1/2 passing for 44 yards in New Orleans’ 38-27 win over the Indianapolis Colts. Hill added nine carries for 63 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. As a receiver, Hill had one catch for 14 yards.

Next Game: vs. Chicago Bears on Sunday, November 5 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Jamaal Williams – Running Back – New Orleans Saints (4-4)

The former BYU running back had six carries for 30 yards and one catch for eight yards in New Orleans’ 38-27 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Next Game: vs. Chicago Bears on Sunday, November 5 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Zach Wilson – Quarterback – New York Jets (4-3)

The former BYU quarterback was 17/36 passing for 240 yards and a touchdown in New York’s 13-10 overtime win over the New York Giants. Wilson added four carries for 25 yards. Wilson also lost a pair of fumbles.

Next Game: vs. Los Angeles Chargers on Monday, November 6 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN

Fred Warner – Linebacker – San Francisco 49ers (5-3)

The former BYU linebacker had 10 total tackles, four solo tackles, one tackle for loss, and a quarterback hit in San Francisco’s 31-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Next Game: Bye Week

Practice Squad

Matt Bushman – Tight End – Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) Next Game: vs. Miami Dolphins on Sunday, November 5 at 7:30 a.m. (MDT) on NFL Network

Chris Wilcox – Cornerback – Los Angeles Chargers (3-4) Next Game: @ New York Jets on Monday, November 6 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN

Daniel Sorensen – Safety – New Orleans Saints (4-4) Next Game: vs. Chicago Bears on Sunday, November 5 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Kaleb Hayes – Cornerback – New York Giants (2-6) Next Game: @ Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, November 5 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on FOX



Injured Reserve

Brady Christensen – Offensive Lineman – Carolina Panthers (1-6) Next Game: vs. Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, November 5 at 2:05 p.m. (MDT) on CBS

Chris Brooks – Running Back – Miami Dolphins (6-2) Next Game: @ Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, November 5 at 7:30 a.m. (MDT) on NFL Network

Dax Milne – Wide Receiver – Washington Commanders (3-5) Next Game: @ New England Patriots on Sunday, November 5 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX



Former Utah State Aggies

Patrick Scales – Long Snapper – Chicago Bears (2-6)

The former Utah State long snapper and the Bears suffered a 30-13 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football.

Next Game: @ New Orleans Saints on Sunday, November 5 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Jalen Davis – Cornerback – Cincinnati Bengals (4-3)

The former Utah State defensive back and the Bengals beat the San Francisco 49ers, 31-17.

Next Game: vs. Buffalo Bills on Sunday, November 5 at 6:20 p.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV

Jordan Love – Quarterback – Green Bay Packers (2-5)

The former Utah State quarterback was 24/41 passing for 229 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in Green Bay’s 24-10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Love also ran the ball four times for 34 yards.

Next Game: vs. Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, November 5 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Dallin Leavitt – Safety – Green Bay Packers (2-5)

The former Utah State defensive back and the Packers suffered a 24-10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings

Next Game: vs. Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, November 5 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Nick Vigil – Linebacker – Minnesota Vikings (4-4)

The former Utah State linebacker had one tackle in Minnesota’s 24-10 win over the Green Bay Packers.

Next Game: @ Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, November 5 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Bobby Wagner – Linebacker – Seattle Seahawks (5-2)

The former Utah State linebacker had 13 total tackles, three solo tackles, one tackle for loss, and a pass breakup in Seattle’s 24-20 win over the Cleveland Browns.

Next Game: @ Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 5 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Deven Thompkins – Wide Receiver – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-4)

The former Utah State wide receiver had two kickoff returns for 44 yards and one punt return for no gain in Tampa Bay’s 24-18 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, October 26.

Next Game: @ Houston Texans on Sunday, November 5 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Tyler Larsen – Offensive Lineman – Washington Commanders (3-5)

The former Utah State offensive lineman had one tackle in Washington’s 38-31 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Next Game: @ New England Patriots on Sunday, November 5 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Practice Squad

Derek Wright – Wide Receiver – Carolina Panthers (1-6) Next Game: vs. Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, November 5 at 2:05 p.m. (MDT) on CBS



Former Weber State Wildcats

Taron Johnson – Cornerback – Buffalo Bills (5-3)

The former Weber State defensive back had six total tackles, four solo tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss, and a quarterback hit in Buffalo’s 24-18 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday, October 26.

Next Game: @ Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, November 5 at 6:20 p.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV

Jonah Williams – Defensive End – Los Angeles Rams (3-5)

The former Weber State defensive lineman had three total tackles and one solo tackle in Los Angeles’ 43-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Next Game: @ Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 5 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Rashid Shaheed – Wide Receiver – New Orleans Saints (4-4)

The former Weber State wide receiver had three receptions for 153 yards and a touchdown in New Orleans’ 38-27 win over the Indianapolis Colts. Shaheed also returned four punts for 46 yards.

Next Game: vs. Chicago Bears on Sunday, November 5 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Sua Opeta – Offensive Lineman – Philadelphia Eagles (7-1)

The former Weber State offensive lineman and the Eagles beat the Washington Commanders, 38-31.

Next Game: vs. Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, November 5 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Former Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Miles Killebrew – Safety – Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3)

The former Southern Utah defensive back had three tackles and a tackle for loss in Pittsburgh’s 20-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Next Game: vs. Tennessee Titans on Thursday, November 2 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on Prime Video

Injured Reserve

Braxton Jones – Offensive Lineman – Chicago Bears (2-6) Next Game: @ New Orleans Saints on Sunday, November 5 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS



Former High School Standouts

Kaden Elliss – Linebacker – Atlanta Falcons (Judge Memorial/Idaho) (4-4)

The former Judge Memorial standout had eight total tackles, five solo tackles, and a quarterback hit in Atlanta’s 28-23 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Next Game: vs. Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 5 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Noah Sewell – Linebacker – Chicago Bears (Orem/Oregon) (2-6)

The former Orem standout had one tackle in Chicago’s 30-13 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football.

Next Game: @ New Orleans Saints on Sunday, November 5 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Jay Tufele – Defensive Tackle – Cincinnati Bengals (Bingham/USC) (4-3)

The former Bingham standout had one tackle in Cincinnati’s 31-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Next Game: vs. Buffalo Bills on Sunday, November 5 at 6:20 p.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV

Siaki Ika – Defensive Tackle – Cleveland Browns (East/Baylor) (4-3)

The former East standout was inactive for Cleveland’s 24-20 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Next Game: vs. Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, November 5 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Penei Sewell – Offensive Lineman – Detroit Lions (Desert Hills/Oregon) (5-2)

The former Desert Hills standout and the Lions host the Las Vegas Raiders for Monday Night Football on October 30 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN.

Next Game: Bye Week

Dalton Schultz – Tight End – Houston Texans (Bingham/Stanford) (3-4)

The former Bingham standout had two receptions for five yards in Houston’s 15-13 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Next Game: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, November 5 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Alohi Gilman – Safety – Los Angeles Chargers (Orem/Notre Dame) (3-4)

The former Orem standout had one pass breakup in Los Angeles’ 30-13 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football.

Next Game: @ New York Jets on Monday, November 6 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN

Simi Fehoko – Wide Receiver – Los Angeles Chargers (Brighton/Stanford) (3-4)

The former Orem standout had one reception for nine yards and a touchdown in Los Angeles’ 30-13 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football.

Next Game: @ New York Jets on Monday, November 6 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN

Andre James – Offensive Lineman – Las Vegas Raiders (Herriman/UCLA) (3-4)

The former Herriman standout and the Raiders will play the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football on October 30 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN.

Next Game: vs. New York Giants on Sunday, November 5 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Jaylen Warren – Running Back – Pittsburgh Steelers (East/Snow/Oklahoma State) (4-3)

The former East and Snow College standout had five carries for 19 yards and four receptions for 19 yards in Pittsburgh’s 20-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Next Game: vs. Tennessee Titans on Thursday, November 2 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on Prime Video

Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP)

Bryan Mone – Defensive Tackle – Seattle Seahawks (Highland/Michigan) (5-2) Next Game: @ Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 5 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS



Injured Reserve

Cameron Latu – Tight End – San Francisco 49ers (Olympus/Alabama) (5-3) Next Game: Bye Week



