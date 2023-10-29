Local Players Shine During Week 8 Of 2023 NFL Season
Oct 29, 2023, 9:23 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – Here is how the players and coaches with ties to the state of Utah performed during the eighth week of the 2023 NFL regular season.
#LocalsInTheNFL Week 8 Recap
Brian Johnson – Offensive Coordinator – Philadelphia Eagles (7-1)
The former Utah quarterback and the Eagles beat the Washington Commanders, 38-31.
Next Game: vs. Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, November 5 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on FOX
Leki Fotu – Defensive Tackle – Arizona Cardinals (1-7)
The former Utah defensive lineman had one tackle in Arizona’s 31-24 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
Next Game: @ Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 5 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS
Clark Phillips III – Cornerback – Atlanta Falcons (4-4)
The former Utah defensive back was inactive for Atlanta’s 28-23 loss to the Tennessee Titans.
Next Game: vs. Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 5 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX
Tyler Huntley – Quarterback – Baltimore Ravens (6-2)
The former Utah quarterback and the Ravens beat the Arizona Cardinals, 31-24.
Next Game: vs. Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, November 5 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS
Marcus Williams – Safety – Baltimore Ravens (6-2)
The former Utah defensive back was inactive for Baltimore’s 31-24 win over the Arizona Cardinals.
Next Game: vs. Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, November 5 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS
Dalton Kincaid – Tight End – Buffalo Bills (5-3)
The former Utah tight end had five receptions for 65 yards and a touchdown in Buffalo’s 24-18 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday, October 26.
Next Game: @ Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, November 5 at 6:20 p.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV
Post by @kslsportsView on Threads
Jaylon Johnson – Cornerback – Chicago Bears (2-6)
The former Utah defensive back had three tackles and a pass breakup in Chicago’s 30-13 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football.
Next Game: @ New Orleans Saints on Sunday, November 5 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS
Mohamoud Diabate – Linebacker – Cleveland Browns (4-3)
The former Utah linebacker and the Browns suffered a 24-20 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
Next Game: vs. Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, November 5 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS
Garett Bolles – Offensive Lineman – Denver Broncos (3-5)
The former Utah offensive lineman and the Broncos beat the Kansas City Chiefs, 24-9.
Next Game: Bye Week
Julian Blackmon – Safety – Indianapolis Colts (3-5)
The former Utah defensive back had six total tackles, three solo tackles, and a tackle for loss in Indianapolis’ 38-27 loss to the New Orleans Saints.
Next Game: @ Carolina Panthers on Sunday, November 5 at 2:05 p.m. (MDT) on CBS
Matt Gay – Kicker – Indianapolis Colts (3-5)
The former Utah kicker was 2/2 on field goals and 3/3 on PATs in Indianapolis’ 38-27 loss to the New Orleans Saints.
Next Game: @ Carolina Panthers on Sunday, November 5 at 2:05 p.m. (MDT) on CBS
Matt Gay is good from 42. pic.twitter.com/2YP4gGF5H3
— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 29, 2023
Zack Moss – Running Back – Indianapolis Colts (3-5)
The former Utah running back had 11 carries for 66 yards and a touchdown in Indianapolis’ 38-27 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Moss added one reception for eight yards.
Next Game: @ Carolina Panthers on Sunday, November 5 at 2:05 p.m. (MDT) on CBS
Post by @kslsportsView on Threads
Devin Lloyd – Linebacker – Jacksonville Jaguars (6-2)
The former Utah linebacker had nine total tackles, seven solo tackles, and a pass breakup in Jacksonville’s 20-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Next Game: Bye Week
Nephi Sewell – Linebacker – New Orleans Saints (4-4)
The former Utah linebacker and the Saints beat the Indianapolis Colts, 38-27.
Next Game: vs. Chicago Bears on Sunday, November 5 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS
Britain Covey – Wide Receiver – Philadelphia Eagles (7-1)
The former Utah wide receiver returned one punt for 25 yards in Philadelphia’s 38-31 win over the Washington Commanders.
Next Game: vs. Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, November 5 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on FOX
Mitch Wishnowsky – Punter – San Francisco 49ers (5-3)
The former Utah punter punted the ball three times with an average of 50.3 yards per kick in San Francisco’s 31-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Next Game: Bye Week
Terrell Burgess – Safety – Washington Commanders (3-5)
The former Utah safety and the Commanders suffered a 38-31 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Next Game: @ New England Patriots on Sunday, November 5 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX
Practice Squad
- Jackson Barton – Offensive Lineman – Arizona Cardinals (1-7)
- Next Game: @ Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 5 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS
- Cole Fotheringham – Tight End – Las Vegas Raiders (3-4)
- Next Game: vs. New York Giants on Sunday, November 5 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on FOX
Injured Reserve
- Tim Patrick – Wide Receiver – Denver Broncos (3-5)
- Next Game: Bye Week
- Bradlee Anae – Defensive Lineman – New York Jets (4-3)
- Next Game: vs. Los Angeles Chargers on Monday, November 6 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN
- Cody Barton – Washington Commanders (3-5)
- Next Game: @ New England Patriots on Sunday, November 5 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX
- Braeden Daniels – Offensive Lineman – Washington Commanders (3-5)
- Next Game: @ New England Patriots on Sunday, November 5 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX
The @Commanders placed a former @Utah_Football standout on IR.#LocalsInTheNFL #NFL #HTTC #GoUtes https://t.co/E9vLdI8L8d
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 28, 2023
Former BYU Cougars
Andy Reid – Head Coach – Kansas City Chiefs (6-2)
The former BYU offensive lineman and graduate assistant and the Chiefs suffered a 24-9 loss to the Denver Broncos.
Next Game: vs. Miami Dolphins on Sunday, November 5 at 7:30 a.m. (MDT) on NFL Network
Tyler Allgeier – Running Back – Atlanta Falcons (4-4)
The former BYU running back had eight carries for 31 yards in Atlanta’s 28-23 loss to the Tennessee Titans.
Next Game: vs. Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 5 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX
Kyle Van Noy – Linebacker – Baltimore Ravens (6-2)
The former BYU linebacker had one tackle in Baltimore’s 31-24 win over the Arizona Cardinals.
Next Game: vs. Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, November 5 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS
Sione Takitaki – Linebacker – Cleveland Browns (4-3)
The former BYU linebacker and the Browns suffered a 24-20 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
Next Game: vs. Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, November 5 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS
Zayne Anderson – Safety – Green Bay Packers (2-5)
The former BYU defensive back was inactive for Green Bay’s 24-10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings
Next Game: vs. Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, November 5 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX
Blake Freeland – Offensive Lineman – Indianapolis Colts (3-5)
The former BYU offensive lineman and the Colts suffered a 38-27 loss to the New Orleans Saints.
Next Game: @ Carolina Panthers on Sunday, November 5 at 2:05 p.m. (MDT) on CBS
Michael Davis – Cornerback – Los Angeles Chargers (3-4)
The former BYU defensive back had four total tackles and two solo tackles in Los Angeles’ 30-13 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football.
Next Game: @ New York Jets on Monday, November 6 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN
Puka Nacua – Wide Receiver – Los Angeles Rams (3-5)
The former BYU wide receiver had three receptions for 43 yards in Los Angeles’ 43-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
Next Game: @ Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 5 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX
Jaren Hall – Quarterback – Minnesota Vikings (4-4)
The former BYU quarterback was 3/4 passing for 23 yards in Minnesota’s 24-10 win over the Green Bay Packers. Hall also had two carries for a one-yard loss and lost a fumble.
Next Game: @ Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, November 5 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX
Former @BYUfootball QB @jarenhall3 made his #NFL debut on Sunday afternoon. 🤙
Read more on his first action with the @Vikings: #LocalsInTheNFL #SKOL #MINvsGB #BYUFOOTBALL https://t.co/gcqy3pK5jL
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 29, 2023
Khyris Tonga – Defensive Tackle – Minnesota Vikings (4-4)
The former BYU defensive lineman and the Vikings beat the Green Bay Packers, 24-10.
Next Game: @ Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, November 5 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX
Taysom Hill – Quarterback – New Orleans Saints (4-4)
The former BYU quarterback was 1/2 passing for 44 yards in New Orleans’ 38-27 win over the Indianapolis Colts. Hill added nine carries for 63 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. As a receiver, Hill had one catch for 14 yards.
Next Game: vs. Chicago Bears on Sunday, November 5 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS
A @T_Hill4 touchdown in back-to-back games. 💪#LocalsInTheNFL #NFL #Saints #NOvsIND #BYUFOOTBALLhttps://t.co/C4SbjBPJuZ
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 29, 2023
Jamaal Williams – Running Back – New Orleans Saints (4-4)
The former BYU running back had six carries for 30 yards and one catch for eight yards in New Orleans’ 38-27 win over the Indianapolis Colts.
Next Game: vs. Chicago Bears on Sunday, November 5 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS
First down for @jswaggdaddy 😎#EasyToCelebrate | @budlight pic.twitter.com/O6U0KMukqh
— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 29, 2023
Zach Wilson – Quarterback – New York Jets (4-3)
The former BYU quarterback was 17/36 passing for 240 yards and a touchdown in New York’s 13-10 overtime win over the New York Giants. Wilson added four carries for 25 yards. Wilson also lost a pair of fumbles.
Next Game: vs. Los Angeles Chargers on Monday, November 6 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN
.@ZachWilson and the @nyjets have won three in a row. ✈️✈️✈️#LocalsInTheNFL #NFL #TakeFlight #NYJvsNYG #BYUFOOTBALL https://t.co/4nmauvVUtT
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 29, 2023
Fred Warner – Linebacker – San Francisco 49ers (5-3)
The former BYU linebacker had 10 total tackles, four solo tackles, one tackle for loss, and a quarterback hit in San Francisco’s 31-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Next Game: Bye Week
Practice Squad
- Matt Bushman – Tight End – Kansas City Chiefs (6-2)
- Next Game: vs. Miami Dolphins on Sunday, November 5 at 7:30 a.m. (MDT) on NFL Network
- Chris Wilcox – Cornerback – Los Angeles Chargers (3-4)
- Next Game: @ New York Jets on Monday, November 6 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN
- Daniel Sorensen – Safety – New Orleans Saints (4-4)
- Next Game: vs. Chicago Bears on Sunday, November 5 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS
- Kaleb Hayes – Cornerback – New York Giants (2-6)
- Next Game: @ Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, November 5 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on FOX
Injured Reserve
- Brady Christensen – Offensive Lineman – Carolina Panthers (1-6)
- Next Game: vs. Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, November 5 at 2:05 p.m. (MDT) on CBS
- Chris Brooks – Running Back – Miami Dolphins (6-2)
- Next Game: @ Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, November 5 at 7:30 a.m. (MDT) on NFL Network
- Dax Milne – Wide Receiver – Washington Commanders (3-5)
- Next Game: @ New England Patriots on Sunday, November 5 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX
Former Utah State Aggies
Patrick Scales – Long Snapper – Chicago Bears (2-6)
The former Utah State long snapper and the Bears suffered a 30-13 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football.
Next Game: @ New Orleans Saints on Sunday, November 5 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS
Jalen Davis – Cornerback – Cincinnati Bengals (4-3)
The former Utah State defensive back and the Bengals beat the San Francisco 49ers, 31-17.
Next Game: vs. Buffalo Bills on Sunday, November 5 at 6:20 p.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV
Jordan Love – Quarterback – Green Bay Packers (2-5)
The former Utah State quarterback was 24/41 passing for 229 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in Green Bay’s 24-10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Love also ran the ball four times for 34 yards.
Next Game: vs. Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, November 5 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX
1️⃣1️⃣ touchdown passes for former @USUFootball QB @jordan3love this season. 💪#LocalsInTheNFL #NFL #GoPackGo #MINvsGB #AggiesAllTheWayhttps://t.co/CzKBuHFjv0
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 29, 2023
Dallin Leavitt – Safety – Green Bay Packers (2-5)
The former Utah State defensive back and the Packers suffered a 24-10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings
Next Game: vs. Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, November 5 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX
Nick Vigil – Linebacker – Minnesota Vikings (4-4)
The former Utah State linebacker had one tackle in Minnesota’s 24-10 win over the Green Bay Packers.
Next Game: @ Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, November 5 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX
Bobby Wagner – Linebacker – Seattle Seahawks (5-2)
The former Utah State linebacker had 13 total tackles, three solo tackles, one tackle for loss, and a pass breakup in Seattle’s 24-20 win over the Cleveland Browns.
Next Game: @ Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 5 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS
Deven Thompkins – Wide Receiver – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-4)
The former Utah State wide receiver had two kickoff returns for 44 yards and one punt return for no gain in Tampa Bay’s 24-18 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, October 26.
Next Game: @ Houston Texans on Sunday, November 5 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS
Tyler Larsen – Offensive Lineman – Washington Commanders (3-5)
The former Utah State offensive lineman had one tackle in Washington’s 38-31 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Next Game: @ New England Patriots on Sunday, November 5 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX
Practice Squad
- Derek Wright – Wide Receiver – Carolina Panthers (1-6)
- Next Game: vs. Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, November 5 at 2:05 p.m. (MDT) on CBS
Former Weber State Wildcats
Taron Johnson – Cornerback – Buffalo Bills (5-3)
The former Weber State defensive back had six total tackles, four solo tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss, and a quarterback hit in Buffalo’s 24-18 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday, October 26.
Next Game: @ Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, November 5 at 6:20 p.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV
Jonah Williams – Defensive End – Los Angeles Rams (3-5)
The former Weber State defensive lineman had three total tackles and one solo tackle in Los Angeles’ 43-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
Next Game: @ Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 5 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX
Rashid Shaheed – Wide Receiver – New Orleans Saints (4-4)
The former Weber State wide receiver had three receptions for 153 yards and a touchdown in New Orleans’ 38-27 win over the Indianapolis Colts. Shaheed also returned four punts for 46 yards.
Next Game: vs. Chicago Bears on Sunday, November 5 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS
58-yard tuddy for former @weberstatefb star @RashidShaheed. 💨💥#LocalsInTheNFL #NFL #Saints #NOvsIND #WeAreWeber https://t.co/dIIGB5BHWe
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 29, 2023
Sua Opeta – Offensive Lineman – Philadelphia Eagles (7-1)
The former Weber State offensive lineman and the Eagles beat the Washington Commanders, 38-31.
Next Game: vs. Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, November 5 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on FOX
Former Southern Utah Thunderbirds
Miles Killebrew – Safety – Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3)
The former Southern Utah defensive back had three tackles and a tackle for loss in Pittsburgh’s 20-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Next Game: vs. Tennessee Titans on Thursday, November 2 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on Prime Video
Injured Reserve
- Braxton Jones – Offensive Lineman – Chicago Bears (2-6)
- Next Game: @ New Orleans Saints on Sunday, November 5 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS
Former High School Standouts
Kaden Elliss – Linebacker – Atlanta Falcons (Judge Memorial/Idaho) (4-4)
The former Judge Memorial standout had eight total tackles, five solo tackles, and a quarterback hit in Atlanta’s 28-23 loss to the Tennessee Titans.
Next Game: vs. Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 5 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX
Noah Sewell – Linebacker – Chicago Bears (Orem/Oregon) (2-6)
The former Orem standout had one tackle in Chicago’s 30-13 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football.
Next Game: @ New Orleans Saints on Sunday, November 5 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS
Jay Tufele – Defensive Tackle – Cincinnati Bengals (Bingham/USC) (4-3)
The former Bingham standout had one tackle in Cincinnati’s 31-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers.
Next Game: vs. Buffalo Bills on Sunday, November 5 at 6:20 p.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV
Siaki Ika – Defensive Tackle – Cleveland Browns (East/Baylor) (4-3)
The former East standout was inactive for Cleveland’s 24-20 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
Next Game: vs. Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, November 5 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS
Penei Sewell – Offensive Lineman – Detroit Lions (Desert Hills/Oregon) (5-2)
The former Desert Hills standout and the Lions host the Las Vegas Raiders for Monday Night Football on October 30 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN.
Next Game: Bye Week
Dalton Schultz – Tight End – Houston Texans (Bingham/Stanford) (3-4)
The former Bingham standout had two receptions for five yards in Houston’s 15-13 loss to the Carolina Panthers.
Next Game: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, November 5 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS
Alohi Gilman – Safety – Los Angeles Chargers (Orem/Notre Dame) (3-4)
The former Orem standout had one pass breakup in Los Angeles’ 30-13 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football.
Next Game: @ New York Jets on Monday, November 6 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN
Simi Fehoko – Wide Receiver – Los Angeles Chargers (Brighton/Stanford) (3-4)
The former Orem standout had one reception for nine yards and a touchdown in Los Angeles’ 30-13 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football.
Next Game: @ New York Jets on Monday, November 6 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN
Former @BrightonBengal standout @Simi_Fehoko scores his first #NFL touchdown on @SNFonNBC. 👏⚡️🏈#LocalsInTheNFL #NFL #SNF #BoltUp #CHIvsLAChttps://t.co/R2cVZ3htmW
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 30, 2023
Andre James – Offensive Lineman – Las Vegas Raiders (Herriman/UCLA) (3-4)
The former Herriman standout and the Raiders will play the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football on October 30 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN.
Next Game: vs. New York Giants on Sunday, November 5 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on FOX
Jaylen Warren – Running Back – Pittsburgh Steelers (East/Snow/Oklahoma State) (4-3)
The former East and Snow College standout had five carries for 19 yards and four receptions for 19 yards in Pittsburgh’s 20-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Next Game: vs. Tennessee Titans on Thursday, November 2 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on Prime Video
Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP)
- Bryan Mone – Defensive Tackle – Seattle Seahawks (Highland/Michigan) (5-2)
- Next Game: @ Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 5 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS
Injured Reserve
- Cameron Latu – Tight End – San Francisco 49ers (Olympus/Alabama) (5-3)
- Next Game: Bye Week
Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).
