How To Watch Game Night Live: Alta Hawks @ Roy Royals

SALT LAKE CITY – Game Night Live returns for a quarterfinal round playoff matchup between a pair of 5A opponents in the No. 11 seeded Alta Hawks and No. 3 Roy Royals.

You can find and stream (for free) our entire slate of high school football games right here.

KSL Sports’ Jeremiah Jensen, Stevenson Sylvester, and Mariluz Cook will be on the call and have full coverage of the contest and other games throughout the high school football playoffs on Game Night Live.

For more high school sports highlights, analysis and rankings, follow us on social.

Game Night Live: Playoffs – Quarterfinals

No. 11 Alta Hawks @ No. 3 Roy Royals

The Royals are scheduled to host the Hawks at Roy High School on Friday, November 3.

The Hawks and Royals last met in 2017 in the first round of the 5A playoffs. Alta beat Roy, 52-6.

Hawks and Royals in 2023

This season, the Hawks own a 9-3 record. Alta opened the postseason with wins over Highland and West to secure a spot in the quarterfinals. In the regular season, Alta had wins over Layton, Westlake, Legacy (Nevada), Highland, Brighton, Skyline, and Cedar Valley. The Hawks suffered losses to East, West, and Olympus.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SWAYZE Film Productions (@swayzefilmlab)

RELATED: UHSAA Releases Football RPIs, Postseason Brackets

Roy currently owns a 9-2 record. The Royals opened their postseason play with a bye week before taking down Bonneville in the second round. In the regular season, the Royals beat Fremont, Weber, Clearfield, Bonneville, Woods Cross, Viewmont, Bountiful, and Northridge. Roy’s regular season losses came to American Fork and Box Elder.

Kickoff for the Game Night Live Game of the Week between Syracuse and Bingham is scheduled for 6 p.m. (MDT). Kickoff time is subject to change. The game will be broadcast on KSLSports.com and the KSL Sports app.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kslsports