Big 12 Tabs BYU/Iowa State With After Dark Kickoff Time, TV Info

PROVO, Utah – BYU football is getting a “Big 12 After Dark” kickoff in November.

The Big 12 Conference tabbed BYU’s upcoming home game against Iowa State on November 11 with an 8:15 p.m. kickoff. It will be televised nationally on ESPN.

This will be only the third BYU football home game with an “after dark” designation. That means the fourth television window that is 8 p.m. (MT) or later. BYU is 2-0 in the other two late-night games this year in Provo (Sam Houston, Cincinnati).

The designation to have the game on ESPN gives BYU its fourth ESPN appearance of the season. Big 12 Conference held off on placing television designations for the rest of the week 11 kick times. Every other game received the “Six-Day hold.”

BYU football will host Iowa State under the lights

BYU is 5-3 overall this season and 2-3 in the Big 12 Conference after losing to No. 7 Texas last Saturday in Austin.

Iowa State is also 5-3 but is in a five-way tie atop the Big 12 standings at 4-1. The Cyclones host Kansas this Saturday before making its first trip to BYU since 1973. BYU will travel to Morgantown for the first time ever to face West Virginia before hosting Iowa State.

Iowa State leads the all-time series against BYU, 4-0. The two programs met four times from 1968 to 1974, but haven’t faced off since.

Remaining BYU football schedule for the 2023 season

Sept. 2 – BYU 14, Sam Houston 0

Sept. 9 – BYU 41, Southern Utah 16

Sept. 16 – BYU 38, Arkansas 31

Sept. 23 – Kansas 38, BYU 27

Sept. 29 – BYU 35, Cincinnati 27

Oct. 14 – TCU 44, BYU 11

Oct. 21 – BYU 27, Texas Tech 14

Oct. 28 – No. 7 Texas 35, BYU 6

November 4 | at West Virginia Mountaineers

Location: Morgantown, West Virginia

Stadium: Mountaineer Field

Kickoff: 5 p.m.

TV: FS1

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM in Utah); Audio stream on KSLsports.com

Series history: West Virginia leads 1-0

Last meeting: September 24, 2016 – West Virginia 35, BYU 32 (FedEx Field in Landover, MD)

November 11 | Iowa State Cyclones

Location: Provo, Utah

Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM in Utah); Audio stream on KSLsports.com

Series history: Iowa State leads 4-0

Last meeting: September 28, 1974 – Iowa State 34, BYU 7 in Ames

November 18 | Oklahoma Sooners

Location: Provo, Utah

Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM in Utah); Audio stream on KSLsports.com

Series history: BYU leads 2-0

Last meeting: September 5, 2009 – BYU 14, Oklahoma 13 (Cowboy Classic in Arlington, Texas)

November 25 | at Oklahoma State Cowboys

Location: Stillwater, Oklahoma

Stadium: Boone Pickens Stadium

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM in Utah); Audio stream on KSLsports.com

Series history: Oklahoma State leads 2-0

Last meeting: December 18, 1976 – Oklahoma State 49, BYU 21 (Tangerine Bowl)

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

