Ranking Every Halloween Costume Worn By BYU AD Tom Holmoe

PROVO, Utah – BYU Cougars athletic director Tom Holmoe owns Halloween.

The veteran AD, who had held the athletic director chair at BYU since 2005, wows everyone on social media with his Halloween costume.

Ranking BYU AD Tom Holmoe Halloween Costumes

Here’s a breakdown of Holmoe’s costumes over the years.

9. Albert Einstein (2015)

Simple. Classy. But one of these costumes had to take the last spot. Einstein lands here.

8. Lord Voldemort (2016)

I don’t claim to be the biggest Harry Potter fan in the world. But I can respect a good Halloween costume when I see one.

7. Abraham Lincoln (2013)

This was the costume that started linking Holmoe to the moniker “Mr. Halloween.” It’s a great tribute to an American icon. In the words of Lincoln himself, “Whatever you are, be a good one.” Holmoe was a good “Honest Abe.”

6. Phantom of the Opera (2020)

Holmoe didn’t stop Halloween festivities amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. It feels like this is too low. The simplicity is top-notch, but then he removes the mask, and it’s a work of art. It’s just hard to find a spot in the top three.

One can only imagine how many hours Holmoe spent in the chair of makeup artist Jennine Hollingshaus for this great costume.

5. Aladdin’s “Genie” (2019)

What would your three wishes from Holmoe be? To think this costume is this low on the list speaks to the quality of costumes that Holmoe is putting out.

4. Mad Hatter (2017)

The Mad Hatter costume was wild. The makeup, creativity, and accessories were all top-notch. I thought I was looking into the eyes of Johnny Depp himself.

3. Coco’s “Ernesto De La Cruz” (2018)

This costume was Holmoe’s best. Imagine being his co-worker and seeing him show up to the office in this. Pretty impressive. Anything Disney is a big win, and this one hit it out of the park and made a cartoon character come to life. Very cool.

2. Yoda (2022)

The Jedi master of Halloween.

1. Rafiki from Lion King (2021)

Just wow. What’s even more impressive is that Holmoe walked around the third floor of the BYU Student Athlete Building in the Rafiki stature. Next-level costume that will be hard to beat.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BYU (@brighamyounguniversity)

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

