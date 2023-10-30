Utah Jazz Reveal Purple In-Season Tournament Court

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz have a new, purple court that will be used during the NBA in-season tournament later this season.

The NBA revealed new courts for all 30 teams as they look to generate interest in the first-year, in-season tournament that will be played in November and December.

RELATED: NBA Announces Jazz In-Season Tournament Opponents, Dates

One of five teams in West Group A, the Jazz will play the Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers, Memphis Grizzlies, and Portland Trail Blazers in the in-season tournament.

The Jazz will open tournament play on the road against the Grizzlies on Friday, November 10. Utah will unveil its new court to fans against the Trail Blazers on Tuesday, November 14.

NBA Introduces In-Season Tournament To 2023-24 Schedule

The In-Season Tournament features all 30 NBA franchises competing to earn a spot in the eight-team single-elimination tournament.

Pool play consists of six five-team groups, separated by conference, but not by the league’s existing divisions.

NBA DEBUTS IN-SEASON TOURNAMENT COURTS FOR ALL 30 TEAMS pic.twitter.com/OHmOA8LYGL — NBA (@NBA) October 30, 2023

Over the first six weeks of the season, teams will face the other four members in their grouping once each in Cup games. Then, the winner of each group, plus two wildcard teams, will advance to the eight-team single-elimination tournament.

The final four teams will complete the tournament at a neutral site in Las Vegas beginning December 7, with players on the winning team each earning $500,000.

The four Cup games will be counted toward a team’s regular season record.

Teams that advance to the finals of the NBA In-Season Tournament will wind up playing 83 regular season games, while those teams already eliminated will continue to compete in traditional regular season contests.

Follow the Utah Jazz With KSL Sports

The Jazz are in Colorado for a matchup against the defending-World Champion Denver Nuggets on Monday, October 30. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. (MT).

KSL Sports coverage of the Utah Jazz can be found here.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, and video and stay up to date on all your favorite teams.

Follow @bpreece24