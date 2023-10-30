Running Back Shift Highlights Utah State’s Week Ten Depth Chart
Oct 30, 2023, 11:44 AM
LOGAN, Utah – Davon Booth’s elevation to the top running back spot highlights a series of changes on the Utah State depth chart as the Aggies prepare to face SDSU.
Utah State (3-5, 1-3) will travel to San Diego for a November 4 matchup against the San Diego State Aztecs (3-5, 1-3). Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. (MT).
In what has become a weekly tradition, the Aggies fell behind early. In a departure from previous weeks, SJSU pushed the Aggies around in what head coach Blake Anderson called a disappointing effort in all three phases. USU ultimately fell 42-21 in a loss that may have been worse than the final score.
In his first start since late September, McCae Hillstead looked rusty after missing two games due to a concussion. Hillstead threw two interceptions on his way to 160 yards and two touchdowns, completing 59 percent of his passes. Jalen Royals led Aggie wideouts with four catches for 60 yards and his tenth TD of the year. USU’s running game never got untracked with Davon Booth leading the way for 43 yards on 11 carries.
MJ Tafisi Jr. led Utah State with 14 tackles and a forced fumble. Ike Larsen was the only other Aggie with double-digit tackles, finishing with ten stops.
Utah State Week Ten Offensive Depth Chart
Quarterback
Cooper Legas
Levi Williams
Running Back
Davon Booth
Rahsul Faison
Wide Receiver
Otto Tia
Wide Receiver
Slot Receiver
Kyrese Rowan
Ryder MacGillivray
Tight End
Broc Lane
Josh Sterzer
Will Monney
Left Tackle
Ralph Frias
Calvin Knapp
Left Guard
Wyatt Bowles
Wade Meacham
Center
Aloali’i Maui
Right Guard
Tavo Motu’apuaka
Aloali’i Maui
Right Tackle
Cole Motes
Teague Anderson
Shively Asoau Fua
Utah State Week Ten Defensive Depth Chart
Defensive End
Paul Fitzgerald
Cian Stone
Blaine Spires
Defensive Tackle
Seni Tuiaki
Poukesi Vakauta
Siaosi Lauhingoa
Clifton Mosely Jr.
Defensive Tackle
Bo Maile
Sir Mells
Defensive End
Enoka Migao
Blaine Spires
Ioholani Raass
Will Linebacker
Anthony Switzer
Gavin Barthiel
Bronson Olevao Jr.
Mike Linebacker
Cole Joyce
Logan Pili
Sam Linebacker
Jaiden Francois
Michael Anyanwu
Cornerback
Avante Dickerson
JD Drew
Xavion Steele
Backside Safety
Tegg Slone
Free Safety
Devin Dye
Simeon Harris
Cornerback
Michael Anyanwu
Gabriel Bryan
Al Ashford III
Utah State Week Ten Specialists
Punter
Ryan Marks
Elliot Nimrod
Place Kicker
William Testa
Holder
Ryan Marks
Elliot Nimrod
Kickoffs
Elliot Nimrod
Ryan Marks
Long Snapper
Jacob Garcia
Alexander McDougall
Punt Returner
Micah Davis
Cooper Jones
Kick Returner
Terrell Vaughn
Following The Utah State Aggies With KSL Sports
Utah State takes on the San Diego State Aztecs on Saturday, November 4 at Snapdragon Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. (MT).
USU football games are found on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard and former Aggie quarterback Kevin White (1988-89) on the call.
KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics can be found here.
