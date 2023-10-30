Running Back Shift Highlights Utah State’s Week Ten Depth Chart

LOGAN, Utah – Davon Booth’s elevation to the top running back spot highlights a series of changes on the Utah State depth chart as the Aggies prepare to face SDSU.

Utah State (3-5, 1-3) will travel to San Diego for a November 4 matchup against the San Diego State Aztecs (3-5, 1-3). Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. (MT).

In what has become a weekly tradition, the Aggies fell behind early. In a departure from previous weeks, SJSU pushed the Aggies around in what head coach Blake Anderson called a disappointing effort in all three phases. USU ultimately fell 42-21 in a loss that may have been worse than the final score.

In his first start since late September, McCae Hillstead looked rusty after missing two games due to a concussion. Hillstead threw two interceptions on his way to 160 yards and two touchdowns, completing 59 percent of his passes. Jalen Royals led Aggie wideouts with four catches for 60 yards and his tenth TD of the year. USU’s running game never got untracked with Davon Booth leading the way for 43 yards on 11 carries.

MJ Tafisi Jr. led Utah State with 14 tackles and a forced fumble. Ike Larsen was the only other Aggie with double-digit tackles, finishing with ten stops.

Bold denotes the 2022 starter

Utah State Week Ten Offensive Depth Chart

Quarterback

McCae Hillstead

Cooper Legas

Levi Williams

Running Back

Davon Booth

Robert Briggs

Rahsul Faison

Wide Receiver

Jalen Royals

Otto Tia

Wide Receiver

Micah Davis

Colby Bowman

Slot Receiver

Terrell Vaughn

Kyrese Rowan

Ryder MacGillivray

Tight End

Broc Lane

Josh Sterzer

Will Monney

Left Tackle

Ralph Frias

Calvin Knapp

Left Guard

Wyatt Bowles

Wade Meacham

Center

Falepule Alo

Aloali’i Maui

Right Guard

Tavo Motu’apuaka

Aloali’i Maui

Right Tackle

Cole Motes

Teague Anderson

Shively Asoau Fua

Utah State Week Ten Defensive Depth Chart

Defensive End

Paul Fitzgerald

