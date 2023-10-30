Running Back Shift Highlights Utah State’s Week Ten Depth Chart

On the Site:
LOGAN, Utah – Davon Booth’s elevation to the top running back spot highlights a series of changes on the Utah State depth chart as the Aggies prepare to face SDSU.

Utah State (3-5, 1-3) will travel to San Diego for a November 4 matchup against the San Diego State Aztecs (3-5, 1-3). Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. (MT).

RELATED: Poor Effort, Turnovers Cost Utah State Chance At Road Win

In what has become a weekly tradition, the Aggies fell behind early. In a departure from previous weeks, SJSU pushed the Aggies around in what head coach Blake Anderson called a disappointing effort in all three phases. USU ultimately fell 42-21 in a loss that may have been worse than the final score.

In his first start since late September, McCae Hillstead looked rusty after missing two games due to a concussion. Hillstead threw two interceptions on his way to 160 yards and two touchdowns, completing 59 percent of his passes. Jalen Royals led Aggie wideouts with four catches for 60 yards and his tenth TD of the year. USU’s running game never got untracked with Davon Booth leading the way for 43 yards on 11 carries.

RELATED: Top Plays From BYU, SUU, Utah, USU, Utah Tech, Weber State

MJ Tafisi Jr. led Utah State with 14 tackles and a forced fumble. Ike Larsen was the only other Aggie with double-digit tackles, finishing with ten stops.

RELATED STORIES

Bold denotes the 2022 starter

Utah State Week Ten Offensive Depth Chart

Quarterback

McCae Hillstead

RELATED: Utah State Not Going To Rush McCae Hillstead Back From Concussion

Cooper Legas

RELATED: Cooper Legas Throws Career-High Fourth Touchdown Pass For Utah State

Levi Williams

RELATED: Levi Williams Finds Vaughn For First Touchdown Pass As An Aggie

Running Back

Davon Booth

Robert Briggs

RELATED: Davon Booth Scampers 22 Yards For Second Quarter Utah State Touchdown

Rahsul Faison

RELATED: Rahsul Faison Run, PAT Gives Utah State Late Lead Over Fresno State

Wide Receiver

Jalen Royals

RELATED: USU WR Jalen Royals Continues Hot Streak With Second TD Against Fresno State

Otto Tia

Wide Receiver

Micah Davis

Colby Bowman

Slot Receiver

Terrell Vaughn

Kyrese Rowan

Ryder MacGillivray

Tight End

Broc Lane

Josh Sterzer 

Will Monney

RELATED: Inexperienced Tight End Group For Utah State Football

Left Tackle

Ralph Frias

Calvin Knapp

Left Guard

Wyatt Bowles

Wade Meacham

RELATED: Utah State Offensive Line Ready For In-Game Challenge

Center

Falepule Alo

Aloali’i Maui

Right Guard

Tavo Motu’apuaka

Aloali’i Maui

Right Tackle

Cole Motes

Teague Anderson

Shively Asoau Fua

Utah State Week Ten Defensive Depth Chart

Defensive End

Paul Fitzgerald

Cian Stone

Blaine Spires

Defensive Tackle

Seni Tuiaki

Poukesi Vakauta

Siaosi Lauhingoa

Clifton Mosely Jr.

Defensive Tackle

Hale Motu’apuaka

Bo Maile

Sir Mells

RELATED: Utah State Defensive Line Needs To Grow Up Fast

Defensive End

Enoka Migao

Blaine Spires

Ioholani Raass

Will Linebacker

Anthony Switzer

Gavin Barthiel

Bronson Olevao Jr.

Mike Linebacker

MJ Tafisi Jr.

Cole Joyce

Logan Pili

RELATED: Utah State Linebackers Ready To Work In 2023

Sam Linebacker

Jaiden Francois

Michael Anyanwu

Cornerback

Avante Dickerson

JD Drew

Xavion Steele

Backside Safety

Ike Larsen

Tegg Slone

RELATED: Utah State’s Ike Larsen Hauls In Second Interception Against Colorado State

Free Safety

Devin Dye

Simeon Harris

Cornerback

Michael Anyanwu

Gabriel Bryan

Al Ashford III

RELATED: Anyanwu Leads Utah State Cornerbacks Into 2023

Utah State Week Ten Specialists

Punter

Ryan Marks

Elliot Nimrod

RELATED: Devin Dye Interception Leads To Utah State Trick-Play Touchdown Against JMU

Place Kicker

Elliot Nimrod

William Testa

Holder

Ryan Marks

Elliot Nimrod

Kickoffs

Elliot Nimrod

Ryan Marks

RELATED: 2023 Utah State Aggies Football Schedule

Long Snapper

Jacob Garcia

Alexander McDougall

Punt Returner

Micah Davis

Cooper Jones

Kick Returner

Terrell Vaughn

Micah Davis

Following The Utah State Aggies With KSL Sports

Utah State takes on the San Diego State Aztecs on Saturday, November 4 at Snapdragon Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. (MT).

USU football games are found on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard and former Aggie quarterback Kevin White (1988-89) on the call.

KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics can be found here. 

