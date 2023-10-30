FDA says WanaBana fruit puree pouches may contain dangerous levels of lead
Oct 30, 2023, 12:03 PM
(FDA)
Oct 30, 2023, 12:03 PM
(FDA)
The White House rolled out a sweeping executive order Monday that aims to monitor and regulate the risks of artificial intelligence while also harnessing its potential, marking the latest effort to address a rapidly evolving technology that has sparked concern among world leaders.
28 minutes ago
The gag order in Donald Trump's 2020 election interference case in Washington bars him and anyone else involved in the case from making public statements targeting prosecutors, court staff or “any reasonably foreseeable witness.”
2 hours ago
In the wake of the terrible tragedy in Maine, a group of dogs is answering the call to offer comfort and support to those struggling.
3 hours ago
The Biden administration will spend $1.3 billion of new federal funding to help create three new, massive electrical transmission lines.
4 hours ago
Instant ramen Cup Noodles is giving its packaging its first major makeover in 50 years — but customers might not immediately notice it.
5 hours ago
General Motors and the United Auto Workers union have reached a tentative contract agreement that could end a six-week-old strike against Detroit automakers.
6 hours ago
Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.
Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.
These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.
While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.
Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.
The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.