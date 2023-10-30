On the Site:
Family Fun Friday
KSL Investigates
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

FDA says WanaBana fruit puree pouches may contain dangerous levels of lead

Oct 30, 2023, 12:03 PM

This photo provided by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Oct. 28, 2023, shows a WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouch. The FDA is warning parents and caregivers not to buy or serve certain pureed fruit pouches marketed to toddlers and young children because the food might contain dangerous levels of lead. Children who have eaten WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches should be tested for possible lead poisoning, the agency said. (FDA)

(FDA)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY JONEL ALECCIA, AP HEALTH WRITER


The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning parents and caregivers not to buy or serve certain pureed fruit pouches marketed to toddlers and young children because the food might contain dangerous levels of lead.

Children who have eaten WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches should be tested for possible lead poisoning, the agency said.

Four children in North Carolina were found to have high levels of lead in their blood linked to the puree products, health officials said. State health officials analyzed multiple lots of the product and detected “extremely high” concentrations of lead. The FDA confirmed the results and said they could lead to “acute toxicity.”

WanaBana, which is based in Coral Gables, Florida, has recalled all lot codes and expiration dates of the snack products, which are sold nationally, including at Sam’s Club and Dollar Tree and on Amazon.

Lead is toxic to people of all ages, but can be especially harmful to children. Most children have no obvious symptoms, so it’s important that kids who are exposed get tested to check levels of lead in their blood. Short-term exposure to lead can result in symptoms that include headache, abdominal pain, vomiting and anemia, the FDA said.

Heavy metals like lead can get into food products from soil, air, water or industrial processes, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. Lead exposure can seriously harm children’s health, causing damage to the brain and nervous system and slowed growth and development. There is no known safe level of lead exposure, the AAP said.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

President Joe Biden speaks at the White House on October 11, 2023. (Drew Angerer, Getty Images)...

Arlette Saenz and Kevin Liptak, CNN

White House tackles artificial intelligence with new executive order

The White House rolled out a sweeping executive order Monday that aims to monitor and regulate the risks of artificial intelligence while also harnessing its potential, marking the latest effort to address a rapidly evolving technology that has sparked concern among world leaders.

28 minutes ago

Republican presidential candidate former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to guests during a camp...

Alanna Durkin Richer and Eric Tucker

What Trump can say and can’t say under a gag order in his federal 2020 election interference case

The gag order in Donald Trump's 2020 election interference case in Washington bars him and anyone else involved in the case from making public statements targeting prosecutors, court staff or “any reasonably foreseeable witness.”

2 hours ago

In the wake of the deadly shootings in Lewiston, Maine, dogs are offering comfort and support to pe...

Brianna Borghi

Group of dogs travel to Maine to comfort, support those struggling after shooting

In the wake of the terrible tragedy in Maine, a group of dogs is answering the call to offer comfort and support to those struggling.

3 hours ago

Electrical transmission lines near Primm, Nevada. Mandatory Credit: George Rose/Getty Images/File...

Ella Nilsen, CNN

Biden administration announces $1.3B for 3 new massive transmission lines to shuttle clean energy

The Biden administration will spend $1.3 billion of new federal funding to help create three new, massive electrical transmission lines.

4 hours ago

Cup Noodles is getting a makeover. (Nissin Foods USA)...

Jordan Valinsky

Cup Noodles is making a major change to its cups

Instant ramen Cup Noodles is giving its packaging its first major makeover in 50 years — but customers might not immediately notice it.

5 hours ago

Striking United Auto Workers members cheer and wave their signs as a passing driver honks their hor...

Tom Krisher and Frank Bajak

General Motors reaches tentative agreement with UAW, potentially ending 6-week strike

General Motors and the United Auto Workers union have reached a tentative contract agreement that could end a six-week-old strike against Detroit automakers.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

FDA says WanaBana fruit puree pouches may contain dangerous levels of lead