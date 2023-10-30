Utah Vs. Washington Time, Network On Six-Day Hold

SALT LAKE CITY – The Pac-12 released their November 11 slate of games, but Utah football versus Washington is on the six-day hold along with USC at Oregon.

Those games will have a time and network announcement no later than Sunday, November 5 this coming week.

According to Jon Wilner at the Mercury News, Utah versus Washington and USC versus Oregon could fall into the following windows:

FOX at 12:30 p.m. PT/ 1:30 p.m. MT or 4:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. MT

FOX at 7:30 p.m. PT / 8:30 p.m. MT

Utah-UW and USC Oregon will be slotted into the following windows pic.twitter.com/LkKiFnJJdb — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) October 30, 2023

Another Seemingly Big Weekend For The Pac-12

While likely that Utah and USC are out of the Pac-12 Title race, as we’ve seen many times before the Pac-12 loves chaos and November 11 feels ripe for it with two big matchups.

The Utes are coming off a disappointing loss to Oregon at home over this past weekend and will look to bounce back against ASU this coming weekend before turning their attention to the Huskies.

Oregon of course is flying high after an impressive win over Utah and their only loss of the season so far coming to Washington. Oregon turns their attention to hosting Cal this weekend before bringing in the USC Trojans the following weekend.

Washington is the only unbeaten team in the Pac-12, but they’ve struggled with some close games as of recently. While they put some distance between themselves and Stanford, the game was closer than likely most thought it would be. That game comes off the heels of a real nail biter against ASU the weekend before. This weekend is no small task as Washington travels to USC before turning their attention to Utah the following weekend.

Finally, USC got back on track last weekend by the skin of their teeth against Cal. Before that, Utah handed them a loss in the Coliseum. Hosting Washington will prove to be another difficult game, especially knowing you have to turn around the following weekend and face the Ducks in Eugene.

