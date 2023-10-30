BYU Football Rolls Out All-White Uniform Combo For West Virginia

PROVO, Utah – BYU football is bringing out a traditional road uniform combination for its first trip to Morgantown.

The Cougars will wear All-White uniforms with royal blue details against West Virginia on Saturday.

BYU wore all-white uniforms earlier this season against Kansas, but that was with Navy Blue trim. They donned all-white royal blue trim in 2022 against Boise State, but that featured a white facemask.

Saturday’s game against West Virginia kicks off at 5 p.m. (MT) on FS1 and KSL NewsRadio.

2023 BYU Uniform Schedule

Sam Houston | Royal Helmet, White Facemask, Royal Jersey, White Pants | Win, 14-0

SUU | New Navy Helmet, Navy Blue jersey, Navy Blue pants | Win, 41-16

at Arkansas | Royal Blue Helmet with White Facemask, White Jersey, Royal Blue Pants | Win, 38-31

at Kansas | All-White with Navy Trim | Loss, 38-27

Cincinnati | Royal Rush | Win, 35-27

at TCU | Traditional look: White helmet, jersey, royal blue pants | Loss, 44-11

Texas Tech | Royal Blue jersey, white pants, white helmet with royal blue facemask | Win, 27-14

at Texas | Navy Blue helmet with white facemask, white jersey, navy blue pants | Loss, 35-6

at West Virginia | All-White, Royal blue trim | Saturday, 5 p.m.

Iowa State

Oklahoma

at Oklahoma State

BYU vs. West Virginia

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Location: Milan Puskar Stadium

Kickoff: 5 p.m. (MT)

TV: FS1

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM) — Extended pregame coverage begins at Noon

BYU Football Uniform Combinations Last Season

at USF | All-White with Navy Blue trim | Win, 50-21

Baylor | Royal Rush | Win, 26-20 (2OT)

Oregon | Royal Sitake | Loss, 20-41

Wyoming | Navy blue uniform and pants, White helmet with navy blue decals | Win, 38-24

Utah State | Royal blue uniform, White pants, Royal blue helmet with Royal Blue facemask | Win, 38-26

vs. Notre Dame | Black Uniform, Royal Blue to Black helmet | Loss, 20-28

Arkansas | Custom hand-painted Royal Blue helmet, White uniform, pants | Loss, 35-52

at Liberty | White jersey, royal blue pants, white helmet with royal blue decals | Loss, 14-41

East Carolina | Royal blue jersey, white pants, white helmet with royal blue and gray facemask | Loss, 24-27

at Boise State | All-white with white facemask on helmet | Win, 31-28

Utah Tech | Royal blue jersey and pants, White helmet, gray facemask | Win, 52-26

at Stanford | White jersey, royal blue pants, royal blue helmet with white facemask | Win, 35-26

SMU | Blackout with Sailor Coug helmet decal | Win, 24-23

