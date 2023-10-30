On the Site:
BYU Football Rolls Out All-White Uniform Combo For West Virginia

Oct 30, 2023, 12:45 PM

PROVO, Utah – BYU football is bringing out a traditional road uniform combination for its first trip to Morgantown.

The Cougars will wear All-White uniforms with royal blue details against West Virginia on Saturday.

BYU wore all-white uniforms earlier this season against Kansas, but that was with Navy Blue trim. They donned all-white royal blue trim in 2022 against Boise State, but that featured a white facemask.

Saturday’s game against West Virginia kicks off at 5 p.m. (MT) on FS1 and KSL NewsRadio.

2023 BYU Uniform Schedule

Sam Houston | Royal Helmet, White Facemask, Royal Jersey, White Pants | Win, 14-0

SUU | New Navy Helmet, Navy Blue jersey, Navy Blue pants | Win, 41-16

at Arkansas | Royal Blue Helmet with White Facemask, White Jersey, Royal Blue Pants | Win, 38-31

at Kansas | All-White with Navy Trim | Loss, 38-27

Cincinnati | Royal Rush | Win, 35-27

at TCU | Traditional look: White helmet, jersey, royal blue pants | Loss, 44-11

Texas Tech | Royal Blue jersey, white pants, white helmet with royal blue facemask | Win, 27-14

at Texas | Navy Blue helmet with white facemask, white jersey, navy blue pants | Loss, 35-6

at West Virginia | All-White, Royal blue trim | Saturday, 5 p.m.

Iowa State

Oklahoma

at Oklahoma State

BYU vs. West Virginia

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Location: Milan Puskar Stadium

Kickoff: 5 p.m. (MT)

TV: FS1

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM) — Extended pregame coverage begins at Noon

BYU Football Uniform Combinations Last Season

at USF | All-White with Navy Blue trim | Win, 50-21

Baylor | Royal Rush | Win, 26-20 (2OT)

Oregon | Royal Sitake | Loss, 20-41

Wyoming | Navy blue uniform and pants, White helmet with navy blue decals | Win, 38-24

Utah State | Royal blue uniform, White pants, Royal blue helmet with Royal Blue facemask | Win, 38-26

vs. Notre Dame | Black Uniform, Royal Blue to Black helmet | Loss, 20-28

Arkansas | Custom hand-painted Royal Blue helmet, White uniform, pants | Loss, 35-52

at Liberty | White jersey, royal blue pants, white helmet with royal blue decals | Loss, 14-41

East Carolina | Royal blue jersey, white pants, white helmet with royal blue and gray facemask | Loss, 24-27

at Boise State | All-white with white facemask on helmet | Win, 31-28

Utah Tech | Royal blue jersey and pants, White helmet, gray facemask | Win, 52-26

at Stanford | White jersey, royal blue pants, royal blue helmet with white facemask | Win, 35-26

SMU | Blackout with Sailor Coug helmet decal | Win, 24-23

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Anderson Undecided On Who Starts At Quarterback For Utah State

Inconsistent play and 13 combined interceptions have left Utah State searching for an answer at quarterback as the season enters November. 

42 minutes ago

BYU Football Releases Depth Chart For West Virginia Week

BYU released a new depth chart for this week's West Virginia game.

1 hour ago

Utah Vs. Washington Time, Network On Six-Day Hold

The Pac-12 released their November 11 slate of games, but Utah versus Washington is on the six-day hold along with USC at Oregon.

2 hours ago

Running Back Shift Highlights Utah State's Week Ten Depth Chart

Davon Booth's elevation to the top running back spot highlights a series of changes on the Utah State depth chart.

2 hours ago

Utah Jazz Reveal Purple In-Season Tournament Court

The Utah Jazz revealed a new, purple court that will be used during the new NBA in-season tournament later this season.

3 hours ago

Ranking Every Halloween Costume Worn By BYU AD Tom Holmoe

BYU's athletic director owns Halloween.

4 hours ago

