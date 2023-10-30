BYU Football Releases Depth Chart For West Virginia Week

On the Site:
PROVO, Utah – The latest BYU football depth chart is out as the Cougars make their first-ever trip to Morgantown, West Virginia, this week.

BYU will take on the West Virginia Mountaineers in only the second meeting all-time between the two programs.

There are only two published changes on this week’s depth chart.

Those changes are at running back, where LJ Martin is now a co-starter with Aidan Robbins. Martin is dealing with an undisclosed injury the team believes he suffered against Texas Tech.

Robbins was the starting ball carrier against Texas as Martin was sidelined.

The other change is on defense, where John Nelson is not listed at defensive tackle. Nelson is recovering from a right ankle injury he suffered against Texas Tech. He missed the Texas game.

The two-deep at defensive tackle features Jackson Cravens and JUCO transfer David Latu.

BYU Football Depth Chart: West Virginia Week

Here’s how BYU’s personnel will stack up against the West Virginia Mountaineers in their first-ever trip to Morgantown.

Quarterback

Kedon Slovis

Jake Retzlaff

Cade Fennegan

Running Back

LJ Martin

-OR- Aidan Robbins

Deion Smith

-OR- Miles Davis

Wide Receiver

Darius Lassiter

-OR- Kody Epps

-OR- Parker Kingston

Wide Receiver

Chase Roberts

-OR- Jojo Phillips

Wide Receiver

Keanu Hill

-OR- Keelan Marion

Tight End

Isaac Rex

Mata’ava Ta’ase

Jackson Bowers

Fullback

Mason Fakahua

Ray Paulo

Left Tackle

Kingsley Suamataia

Simi Moala

Left Guard

Paul Maile

Ian Fitzgerald

Center

Connor Pay

Paul Maile

Right Guard

Weylin Lapuaho

Caleb Etienne

Right Tackle

Brayden Keim

Simi Moala

DEFENSE

Strong Edge

Tyler Batty

Blake Mangelson

Bodie Schoonover

Nose

Atunaisa Mahe

-OR- Caden Haws

Joshua Singh

Tackle

Jackson Cravens

David Latu

Outside Edge

Isaiah Bagnah

John Henry Daley

-OR- Logan Lutui

SAM

AJ Vongphachanh

Sione Moa

-OR- Fisher Jackson

MACK

Harrison Taggart

Siale Esera

-OR- Ace Kaufusi

ROVER

Max Tooley

Ammon Hannemann

Chaz Ah You

Strong Safety

Ethan Slade

Raider Damuni

Free Safety

Crew Wakley

Preston Rex

Malik Moore

-OR- Chika Ebunoha

Cornerback

Kamden Garrett

Caleb Christensen

Cornerback

Jakob Robinson

Evan Johnson

Cornerback

Eddie Heckard

Mory Bamba

Marcus McKenzie

SPECIALISTS

Punter

Ryan Rehkow

Landon Rehkow

Kickoffs

Will Ferrin

Matthias Dunn

Place Kicker

Will Ferrin

Matthias Dunn

Holder

Ryan Rehkow

Landon Rehkow

Long Snapper

Austin Riggs

Dalton Riggs

Returners

Hobbs Nyberg

Parker Kingston

Talmage Gunther

Keelan Marion

BYU vs. West Virginia

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Location: Milan Puskar Stadium

Kickoff: 5 p.m.

TV: FS1

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM) — Extended pregame coverage begins at Noon

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

