BYU Football Releases Depth Chart For West Virginia Week
Oct 30, 2023, 1:10 PM
PROVO, Utah – The latest BYU football depth chart is out as the Cougars make their first-ever trip to Morgantown, West Virginia, this week.
BYU will take on the West Virginia Mountaineers in only the second meeting all-time between the two programs.
There are only two published changes on this week’s depth chart.
Those changes are at running back, where LJ Martin is now a co-starter with Aidan Robbins. Martin is dealing with an undisclosed injury the team believes he suffered against Texas Tech.
Robbins was the starting ball carrier against Texas as Martin was sidelined.
The other change is on defense, where John Nelson is not listed at defensive tackle. Nelson is recovering from a right ankle injury he suffered against Texas Tech. He missed the Texas game.
The two-deep at defensive tackle features Jackson Cravens and JUCO transfer David Latu.
BYU Football Depth Chart: West Virginia Week
Here’s how BYU’s personnel will stack up against the West Virginia Mountaineers in their first-ever trip to Morgantown.
Quarterback
Kedon Slovis
Jake Retzlaff
Cade Fennegan
Running Back
LJ Martin
-OR- Aidan Robbins
Deion Smith
-OR- Miles Davis
Wide Receiver
Darius Lassiter
-OR- Kody Epps
-OR- Parker Kingston
Wide Receiver
Chase Roberts
-OR- Jojo Phillips
Wide Receiver
Keanu Hill
-OR- Keelan Marion
Tight End
Isaac Rex
Mata’ava Ta’ase
Jackson Bowers
Fullback
Mason Fakahua
Ray Paulo
Left Tackle
Kingsley Suamataia
Simi Moala
Left Guard
Paul Maile
Ian Fitzgerald
Center
Connor Pay
Paul Maile
Right Guard
Weylin Lapuaho
Caleb Etienne
Right Tackle
Brayden Keim
Simi Moala
DEFENSE
Strong Edge
Tyler Batty
Blake Mangelson
Bodie Schoonover
Nose
Atunaisa Mahe
-OR- Caden Haws
Joshua Singh
Tackle
Jackson Cravens
David Latu
Outside Edge
Isaiah Bagnah
John Henry Daley
-OR- Logan Lutui
SAM
AJ Vongphachanh
Sione Moa
-OR- Fisher Jackson
MACK
Harrison Taggart
Siale Esera
-OR- Ace Kaufusi
ROVER
Max Tooley
Ammon Hannemann
Chaz Ah You
Strong Safety
Ethan Slade
Raider Damuni
Free Safety
Crew Wakley
Preston Rex
Malik Moore
-OR- Chika Ebunoha
Cornerback
Kamden Garrett
Caleb Christensen
Cornerback
Jakob Robinson
Evan Johnson
Cornerback
Eddie Heckard
Mory Bamba
Marcus McKenzie
SPECIALISTS
Punter
Ryan Rehkow
Landon Rehkow
Kickoffs
Will Ferrin
Matthias Dunn
Place Kicker
Will Ferrin
Matthias Dunn
Holder
Ryan Rehkow
Landon Rehkow
Long Snapper
Austin Riggs
Dalton Riggs
Returners
Hobbs Nyberg
Parker Kingston
Talmage Gunther
Keelan Marion
BYU vs. West Virginia
Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
Location: Milan Puskar Stadium
Kickoff: 5 p.m.
TV: FS1
Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM) — Extended pregame coverage begins at Noon
Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.
Take us with you wherever you go.
Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.