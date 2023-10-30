Utah Football Depth Chart Remains Unchanged Ahead Of ASU

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah football depth chart looks the same as it did a week before as the Utes turn their attention to hosting ASU this weekend.

Utah had some shake-ups ahead of their big game against Oregon the week before after not a lot of movement in the weeks prior after announcing that starting quarterback Cam Rising and starting tight end Brant Kuithe are shutting it down for the season after beating USC on the road.

It was also announced that starting middle linebacker Lander Barton will miss the remainder of the regular season but may have an opportunity to be back for whatever bowl game the Utes play in.

No changes to the depth chart ahead of ASU visiting this weekend.#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/XqvN4NPenq — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 30, 2023

Utah Aims To Put Rough Game Behind Them

During his Monday press conference, head coach Kyle Whittingham said the Utes are determined to not let the Ducks beat them twice.

Last Saturday may have been Utah’s roughest outing of the year and was certainly their most brutal home game in recent memory.

“They seemed to have us on our heels from the opening drive throughout the entire game,” Whittingham said. “We’ve got to move on, put it behind us and flush that one and respond which is what it is all about.”

