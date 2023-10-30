On the Site:
Family Fun Friday
KSL Investigates
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Football Depth Chart Remains Unchanged Ahead Of ASU

Oct 30, 2023, 2:07 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah football depth chart looks the same as it did a week before as the Utes turn their attention to hosting ASU this weekend.

Utah had some shake-ups ahead of their big game against Oregon the week before after not a lot of movement in the weeks prior after announcing that starting quarterback Cam Rising and starting tight end Brant Kuithe are shutting it down for the season after beating USC on the road.

It was also announced that starting middle linebacker Lander Barton will miss the remainder of the regular season but may have an opportunity to be back for whatever bowl game the Utes play in.

Utah Aims To Put Rough Game Behind Them

During his Monday press conference, head coach Kyle Whittingham said the Utes are determined to not let the Ducks beat them twice.

Last Saturday may have been Utah’s roughest outing of the year and was certainly their most brutal home game in recent memory.

“They seemed to have us on our heels from the opening drive throughout the entire game,” Whittingham said. “We’ve got to move on, put it behind us and flush that one and respond which is what it is all about.”

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Salt Lake City Made A Big Impression On ESPN’s Pat McAfee

College GameDay rolled into Utah over the weekend watch the Utes host the Oregon Ducks and ESPN's Pat McAfee can't stop raving about it.

44 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Collin Sexton Haunted House Visit Is Halloween Hit

The Utah Jazz have their first viral sensation with their streaming service Jazz+ after guard Collin Sexton visited a local haunted house.

57 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Slumping Jazz Face League-Best Nuggets In Denver

The Utah Jazz will look to win their second game of the season when they face the reigning champion Denver Nuggets on Monday night.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jordan Clarkson Highlights Latest Tattoos For GQ

In a new video for GQ, Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson, one of the most style-savvy players in the NBA broke down his newest tattoos.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Anderson Undecided On Who Starts At Quarterback For Utah State

Inconsistent play and 13 combined interceptions have left Utah State searching for an answer at quarterback as the season enters November. 

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Releases Depth Chart For West Virginia Week

BYU released a new depth chart for this week's West Virginia game.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Utah Football Depth Chart Remains Unchanged Ahead Of ASU