Jordan Clarkson Highlights Latest Tattoos For GQ

Oct 30, 2023, 2:14 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – In a new video for GQ, Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson, one of the most style-savvy players in the NBA broke down his newest tattoos.

Drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2014, Clarkson entered the NBA with no tattoos, but by his fifth season in the league, the guard was one of the most recognizably tattooed players.

“It’s definitely addicting,” Clarkson said of his tattoos.

What Tattoos Does Jordan Clarkson Have?

Steve Wiebe, a favorite artist of players across the NBA, began working with Clarkson in 2018, and the two haven’t slowed down.

“In a two, three month period, me and Steve was tattooing every day,” Clarkson said.

The guard has a diverse collage of ink across most of his body, including several portraits, a peace sign on his knee, and a large cow skull across his stomach.

“I feel like my most meaningful tattoos are my family portraits, my best friend that passed,” Clarkson said. “All of them are just family, I hold my hat on that.”

One portrait is of his grandmother who was born in the Philippines, where Clarkson played for the Filipino National Team in the FIBA World Cup over the summer.

“That’s a big thing I carry with me always, my Filipino culture,” the 31-year-old said.

In addition to his family, Clarkson has portraits of his favorite athletes and musicians.

The guard has a full shin tattoo of Philadelphia 76ers legend Allen Iverson, and tattoos of NFL Hall of Famer Randy Moss and musician Bob Marley.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

