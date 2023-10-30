Slumping Jazz Face League-Best Nuggets In Denver

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz will look to win their second game of the season when they face the reigning champion Denver Nuggets on Monday night.

The Jazz are 1-2 on the season but have been on the wrong end of two blowout losses.

Denver, meanwhile, is the only 3-0 team in the NBA.

Jazz Have Clean Injury Report Against Nuggets

The Jazz will need better play from their starting lineup if they hope to have success against the Nuggets on the road.

Through three games the Jazz starters have a net rating of -43.4 in 27 minutes together on the floor.

Ochai Agbaji is available tonight for the @utahjazz, giving Will Hardy a full roster, minus the five players who are with the @slcstars. #TakeNote | @kslsports — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) October 30, 2023

The Jazz will have their full complement of players when they face the Nuggets after Ochai Agbaji was cleared to play Monday night.

The second-year forward suffered a knee contusion in Saturday night’s blowout loss to the Phoenix Suns.

Nuggets Trouncing Opponents So Far This Season

The Nuggets enter Monday night’s game with the second-best offensive rating in the NBA, a tough task for the Jazz who have been the league’s worst defensive team through the opening week of the season.

Denver is shooting a league-best 53 percent from the floor and just a hair under 40 percent from the three-point line.

Through three games Nikola Jokic is averaging 26.3 points, 13.0 rebounds, and 7.7 assists.

Jamal Murray is adding 20.7 points and has connected on 53 percent of his three-point attempts.

How To Watch the Utah Jazz And Denver Nuggets

The Jazz will face the Nuggets on Monday at 7 pm MST in Denver. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone .

