Collin Sexton Haunted House Visit Is Halloween Hit

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz have their first viral sensation with their streaming service Jazz+ after guard Collin Sexton visited a local haunted house.

Sexton tours the haunted house with the Jazz’s Nayo Campbell and a camera crew and remains remarkably calm in the face of even the spookiest jump scares.

Jazz+ has been in operation for over a month and features behind-the-scenes looks at the team’s training camp, interviews with the coaching staff, and a fun free-throw shooting contest series with coach Will Hardy.

But it was Sexton’s haunted house visit that first offered unique access to the player’s lives.

Collin Sexton Visits Haunted House

In the segment Sights and Bites hosted by Campbell, she and Sexton visit Utah’s Nightmare On 13th to take a tour through the haunted house.

“I love haunted houses,” Sexton said, “so we’re going to have a good time.”

The Jazz guard navigates the dark rooms and masked creatures fearlessly while Campbell is visibly spooked.

At one point a masked face jumps out to scare Sexton from behind a tree, only for the 24-year-old to look back and throw a piece sign at the camera.

You can find the full 10-minute video on Jazz+ with a subscription to the streaming service.

Jazz+ Streaming Service

The Jazz offer multiple options for fans looking to subscribe to the Jazz+ service.

A yearly subscription will cost $125.50, while fans can purchase the service on a monthly basis at a price point of $15.50. Fans looking only to purchase individual games can do so for $5 each.

The Jazz+ app is available on mobile devices and can be downloaded on Android TV, Apple TV, Roku, and Samsung.

Fans can subscribe to the service now through the website at nba.com/jazz/jazzplus.

