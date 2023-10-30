On the Site:
Family Fun Friday
KSL Investigates
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Richfield 13-year-old killed in tragic accident

Oct 30, 2023, 4:48 PM | Updated: 4:53 pm

FILE (University of Utah Health)...

FILE (University of Utah Health)

(University of Utah Health)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

RICHFIELD — A 13-year-old boy suffered an accidental and sudden death on Saturday at his family’s corn maze.

The Sevier County Sheriff, Nathan J. Curtis, said that Maximus Knight was helping clean up at the end of the day at the corn maze. When his family couldn’t find him, they went searching. He was found caught in a rope and tetherball pole. Police say they don’t think there was any foul play or suspicious activity.

When he was found, he did not have a pulse. When the  Emergency Medical team arrived, they were able to get a pulse and he was rushed to the hospital.

The family’s GoFundMe page says he was rushed by AirMed, but despite efforts to save his life, he died at the hospital.

Knight’s aunt organized the fundraiser and made a statement on the page:

Maximus was a beautiful, sweet, and loving child who brought so much joy to his family and to his community. The youngest of his family, Maximus made every effort to impress his big brothers and care for those around him. Our hearts are broken as we struggle to make sense of this tragedy. We will forever mourn his passing.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the GoFundMe account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk. 

KSL 5 TV Live

Accidents & Injuries

The intersection of Village Blvd and Montauk Lane, where the accident happened. (KSL TV)...

Shara Park

Mother, child hospitalized after being hit by a car in Stansbury Park

Parents in Stansbury Park are frustrated and pleading for help from county leaders after a mother and her 11-year-old child were hit in a crosswalk Monday.

4 minutes ago

(North Summit Fire Department)...

Mark Jones

Semi drives off Interstate 80 in Summit County, driver walks away with minor injuries

The Utah Highway Patrol is trying to determine why a semi drove off the Interstate 80 Sunday evening.

21 hours ago

(KSL TV)...

Mark Jones and Mary Culbertson, KSL TV

Two children killed in St. George crash, father critical and suspected of DUI

The St. George Police Department says three people were sent to the hospital Sunday evening following a vehicle crash.

22 hours ago

A two car crash on I-15 caused the death of one and injuries to five. (Department of Public Safety)...

Mary Culbertson

I-15 crash in Nephi leaves at least one dead

One person died Sunday in a two-vehicle crash near Nephi.

1 day ago

A missing plane was located, wrecked, in Huntington, Utah. The pilot did not survive. (KSL TV)...

Mary Culbertson

Missing plane located, wrecked in Huntington

A plane that was missing Friday was located near Huntington, Utah.

1 day ago

(Park City Fire District)...

Luke Seaver

Driver in I-80 rollover near Park City hospitalized, one eastbound lane closed

The driver involved in a rollover crash on Interstate 80 near Park City has been taken to the University of Utah Hospital in unknown condition.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Richfield 13-year-old killed in tragic accident