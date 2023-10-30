Richfield 13-year-old killed in tragic accident

RICHFIELD — A 13-year-old boy suffered an accidental and sudden death on Saturday at his family’s corn maze.

The Sevier County Sheriff, Nathan J. Curtis, said that Maximus Knight was helping clean up at the end of the day at the corn maze. When his family couldn’t find him, they went searching. He was found caught in a rope and tetherball pole. Police say they don’t think there was any foul play or suspicious activity.

When he was found, he did not have a pulse. When the Emergency Medical team arrived, they were able to get a pulse and he was rushed to the hospital.

The family’s GoFundMe page says he was rushed by AirMed, but despite efforts to save his life, he died at the hospital.

Knight’s aunt organized the fundraiser and made a statement on the page:

Maximus was a beautiful, sweet, and loving child who brought so much joy to his family and to his community. The youngest of his family, Maximus made every effort to impress his big brothers and care for those around him. Our hearts are broken as we struggle to make sense of this tragedy. We will forever mourn his passing.

