Salt Lake City Made A Big Impression On ESPN’s Pat McAfee

SALT LAKE CITY – All eyes were on the state of Utah as College GameDay rolled in to watch the Utes host the Oregon Ducks and ESPN’s Pat McAfee can’t stop raving about it.

Yes, the game itself was unimpressive for the Utes, but the community showed out with passion, enthusiasm, energy and of course and amazing backdrop that left a big impression on McAfee.

The ESPN talent chatted with Adam Schefter about his first-ever experience in Utah and how he needs to come back to the Beehive State to visit soon.

Utah is AWESOME and I can’t wait to get back#PMSLive #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/0kQ6gUBFSx — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 30, 2023

Pat McAfee’s Glowing Review Of Utah

There is no denying, Utah the team and Utah the state is growing their national presence at a rapid rate and McAfee is one of the latest to get on board.

“I’m not a skier or really do the snow stuff so I never really had a chance to go to Utah for any reason,” McAfee said. “I need to go back. It is awesome. People were so kind- obviously everybody there was so kind to all of us. We get put in these ridiculous situations where people are normally going to be nice to us, but there were other situations- everybody was nice. The views were insane. The weather was fantastic. I thought about picking up some ski poles to go skiing up there just so I could be a part of the Salt Lake community. I loved it Schefty. I didn’t expect that.”

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on X, Instagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @bodkinkslsports