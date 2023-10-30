On the Site:
Family Fun Friday
KSL Investigates
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Ex-North Dakota lawmaker charged with traveling for sex with minor

Oct 30, 2023, 4:41 PM

North Dakota lawmaker quits after child porn suspect texts (Credit: North Dakota Legislative Branch...

North Dakota lawmaker quits after child porn suspect texts (Credit: North Dakota Legislative Branch)

(Credit: North Dakota Legislative Branch)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY JACK DURA, ASSOCIATED PRESS


BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A retired Republican state senator from North Dakota has been charged with traveling to Europe with the intent of paying for sex with a minor and with receiving images depicting child sexual abuse, according to a federal indictment unsealed Monday.

Longtime state Sen. Ray Holmberg, 79, was arrested Monday and released after pleading not guilty to the charges in U.S. District Court in Fargo. His trial is set for Dec. 5.

Prosecutors said in a statement that Holmberg repeatedly traveled to Prague in the Czech Republic from June 2011 to November 2016 for the purpose of paying for sex with a person under 18 years old. The indictment, which also suggests Holmberg used aliases, says he received and attempted to receive images that depict child sexual abuse from November 2012 to March 2013.

Holmberg served more than 45 years in the North Dakota Senate until his resignation last year, after local media outlet The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead revealed he exchanged dozens of text messages with a person who was jailed on charges related to child sexual abuse images.

Holmberg’s attorney, Mark Friese, said in a text message that authorities investigated Holmberg “for 2 years or more and allege nothing recent. The conduct they allege is from more than a decade ago.”

Holmberg was released with conditions, and the judge did not require posting of any bond, Friese said.

North Dakota legislator set to resign, mum on investigation

A text message sent to Holmberg after his release Monday was not immediately returned, and his phone did not have voicemail so a message could not be left.

Holmberg chaired the powerful Senate Appropriations Committee, which writes budgets. He announced in March 2022 he wouldn’t seek reelection. He cited stress and “a weakened ability to concentrate on the matters at hand and effectively recall events” before ultimately resigning.

Former North Dakota Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner told The Associated Press he was saddened and disappointed by the indictment.

“Here’s a situation where a man was a public servant and did a lot of positive things for the state of North Dakota, and now, I don’t know what’s going to come of this thing, but this really neutralizes all the good,” said Wardner, a Republican who served in the Senate with Holmberg for nearly 25 years.

If Holmberg is convicted, his decades serving the public “will be forgotten about, and only the negative things will be remembered,” Wardner said.

Current Senate Majority Leader David Hogue declined to comment on the indictment.

Holmberg was reimbursed roughly $126,000 for nearly 70 out-of-state trips from 2013 through mid-April 2022 to places that included four dozen U.S. cities, as well as Canada, Puerto Rico and several European countries, according to an AP review of his travel records.

Law enforcement searched his Grand Forks home in November 2021, seizing video discs and additional items.

The indictment comes after Nicholas James Morgan-Derosier pleaded guilty last month in federal court to six counts of possessing images depicting child sexual abuse and one count of receiving and distributing such images. According to The Forum’s reporting, Morgan-Derosier was the person texting with Holmberg from jail.

Morgan-Derosier is scheduled to be sentenced in January. A spokesperson for the two federal public defenders who represented Morgan-Derosier did not immediately respond to a phone message regarding his case.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

The FDA is recommending 26 eye drop products sold by store brands like Target, CVS and Rite Aid to ...

Carma Hassan, CNN

FDA warns 26 eye drop products could lead to eye infections and vision loss

Twenty-six over-the-counter eye drop products including those sold under store brands such as CVS, Target and Rite Aid, could lead to a serious eye infection resulting in vision loss or blindness, the US Food and Drug Administration warns.

1 hour ago

President Joe Biden speaks at the White House on October 11, 2023. (Drew Angerer, Getty Images)...

Arlette Saenz and Kevin Liptak, CNN

White House tackles artificial intelligence with new executive order

The White House rolled out a sweeping executive order Monday that aims to monitor and regulate the risks of artificial intelligence while also harnessing its potential, marking the latest effort to address a rapidly evolving technology that has sparked concern among world leaders.

5 hours ago

The FDA is advising parents and caregivers not to buy or feed WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree p...

Jonel Aleccia, AP Health Writer

FDA says WanaBana fruit puree pouches may contain dangerous levels of lead

Health officials are warning that WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches may contain dangerous levels of lead.

6 hours ago

Republican presidential candidate former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to guests during a camp...

Alanna Durkin Richer and Eric Tucker

What Trump can say and can’t say under a gag order in his federal 2020 election interference case

The gag order in Donald Trump's 2020 election interference case in Washington bars him and anyone else involved in the case from making public statements targeting prosecutors, court staff or “any reasonably foreseeable witness.”

7 hours ago

In the wake of the deadly shootings in Lewiston, Maine, dogs are offering comfort and support to pe...

Brianna Borghi

Group of dogs travel to Maine to comfort, support those struggling after shooting

In the wake of the terrible tragedy in Maine, a group of dogs is answering the call to offer comfort and support to those struggling.

7 hours ago

Electrical transmission lines near Primm, Nevada. Mandatory Credit: George Rose/Getty Images/File...

Ella Nilsen, CNN

Biden administration announces $1.3B for 3 new massive transmission lines to shuttle clean energy

The Biden administration will spend $1.3 billion of new federal funding to help create three new, massive electrical transmission lines.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Ex-North Dakota lawmaker charged with traveling for sex with minor