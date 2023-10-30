Vikings Head Coach: ‘Our Roster Has Confidence’ In Former BYU QB Jaren Hall

SALT LAKE CITY – Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said his team has confidence in former BYU quarterback and NFL rookie Jaren Hall if his number gets called to start in Week 9.

Kevin O’Connell expresses confidence in Jaren Hall

On Sunday, October 29, Hall made his NFL debut after Vikings starting quarterback Kirk Cousins suffered a season-ending injury in the fourth quarter.

The Vikings defeated the Packers, 24-10, in Week 8.

A day later, O’Connell and the Vikings confirmed that Cousins tore his Achilles and would miss the rest of the 2023 season.

During his Monday press conference, the second-year head coach expressed confidence in Hall and broke down what he saw from the rookie’s 11 snaps on Sunday.

“I did want to see Jaren go in the game and function. A lot of the feedback that I got from the guys in the huddle was he was outstanding calling plays, cadence and snap counts and the center-quarterback exchange,” O’Connell said. “If he ends up being the guy, then every guy on our roster has confidence in Jaren.”

LIVE: Head Coach Kevin O’Connell speaks to the media. https://t.co/ZWmFHbK5f1 — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) October 30, 2023

Despite owning a two-score lead late in the game, the head coach called a few passing plays for Hall rather than just attempting to run the clock out.

“I was really using some of those opportunities to show Jaren my confidence in him,” O’Connell added. “But also give him some opportunities to play quarterback and convert a big third down there, get out of the pocket a couple times on some keepers, and really just kind of start giving him an opportunity when all he’s done is scout team reps up until this point throughout the season.” Following Sunday’s game, Hall said that Minnesota’s coaches have “done a great job” in preparing the Vikings to play. “They’ve done a great job preparing us each and every week.” pic.twitter.com/FOex7xeFSi — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) October 29, 2023

Minnesota’s next game is on the road against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, November 5 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX.

Jaren Hall Makes NFL Debut

The Packers hosted the Vikings at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on October 29.

During the fourth quarter, Cousins was carted off the field and ruled out for the remainder of the contest with an ankle injury.

With 7:15 left in the game, Hall came into the game at quarterback.

Unfortunately for the rookie, the rookie fumbled the ball on his third snap and the Packers recovered the ball deep in Minnesota territory. However, the Vikings forced a turnover on downs and no points were scored on Hall’s turnover.

Three plays in and Hall gets welcomed to the league with a fumble forced by the @packers defense.pic.twitter.com/WA86CaE7JW — Kyle Ireland (@kyleireland) October 29, 2023

The Vikings held on for a 24-10 win over the Packers.

Hall finished the game 3/4 passing for 23 yards and a rating of 88.5. Hall also had two carries for a one-yard loss.

With the win, the Vikings improved their record to 4-4 this season.

After the game, O’Connell said that Cousins was being evaluated for an Achilles injury.

#Vikings QB Kirk Cousins suffered an Achilles injury based on the initial examination, per coach Kevin O’Connell. Cousins will undergo an MRI, but the diagnosis on Achilles is rarely wrong. It appears his season is over. pic.twitter.com/Xw3chV3tqC — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 29, 2023

Hall was recently elevated to Minnesota’s backup quarterback role. The BYU product is currently the only healthy quarterback on the Vikings’ 53-man active roster.

About Jaren Hall

Before his time at BYU, Hall was a standout player at Maple Mountain High School in Spanish Fork, Utah.

After high school, the signal-caller served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in California. Following his mission service, Hall returned to Utah and attended BYU.

He played for the Cougars from 2018-22, including two years as BYU’s starting quarterback.

In December 2022, the junior decided to bypass his senior season of college and declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.

During his time in Provo, Hall threw for 6,174 yards, 52 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions with a 65 percent completion rate. He also ran for 798 yards and nine touchdowns.

