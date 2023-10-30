Vikings Head Coach: ‘Our Roster Has Confidence’ In Former BYU QB Jaren Hall

On the Site:
SALT LAKE CITYMinnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said his team has confidence in former BYU quarterback and NFL rookie Jaren Hall if his number gets called to start in Week 9.

Kevin O’Connell expresses confidence in Jaren Hall

On Sunday, October 29, Hall made his NFL debut after Vikings starting quarterback Kirk Cousins suffered a season-ending injury in the fourth quarter.

The Vikings defeated the Packers, 24-10, in Week 8.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

A day later, O’Connell and the Vikings confirmed that Cousins tore his Achilles and would miss the rest of the 2023 season.

During his Monday press conference, the second-year head coach expressed confidence in Hall and broke down what he saw from the rookie’s 11 snaps on Sunday.

“I did want to see Jaren go in the game and function. A lot of the feedback that I got from the guys in the huddle was he was outstanding calling plays, cadence and snap counts and the center-quarterback exchange,” O’Connell said. “If he ends up being the guy, then every guy on our roster has confidence in Jaren.”

Despite owning a two-score lead late in the game, the head coach called a few passing plays for Hall rather than just attempting to run the clock out.

“I was really using some of those opportunities to show Jaren my confidence in him,” O’Connell added. “But also give him some opportunities to play quarterback and convert a big third down there, get out of the pocket a couple times on some keepers, and really just kind of start giving him an opportunity when all he’s done is scout team reps up until this point throughout the season.”

Following Sunday’s game, Hall said that Minnesota’s coaches have “done a great job” in preparing the Vikings to play.

Minnesota’s next game is on the road against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, November 5 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX.

About Jaren Hall

Before his time at BYU, Hall was a standout player at Maple Mountain High School in Spanish Fork, Utah.

After high school, the signal-caller served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in California. Following his mission service, Hall returned to Utah and attended BYU.

He played for the Cougars from 2018-22, including two years as BYU’s starting quarterback.

In December 2022, the junior decided to bypass his senior season of college and declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.

RELATED: Vikings QB Jaren Hall Trying To ‘Soak It All In’ During First Week Of Training Camp

During his time in Provo, Hall threw for 6,174 yards, 52 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions with a 65 percent completion rate. He also ran for 798 yards and nine touchdowns.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

