On the Site:
Family Fun Friday
KSL Investigates
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Davis County family looking for beloved dog who ran away after rollover car crash

Oct 30, 2023, 6:01 PM | Updated: 6:27 pm

Shelby Lofton's Profile Picture

BY SHELBY LOFTON


KSLTV.com

GRAND COUNTY — A Davis County family is desperate to find their dog after she ran away following a scary car accident Sunday.

David and Glenna Edwards were on a hunting trip with their Yorkie, named Dobbie. They were driving on Interstate 70 at mile marker 180 heading east toward Crescent Junction around 1:15 p.m. Sunday, between Moab and Green River when they were hit with windy weather.

“They have a pretty big trailer they were towing with their side by side in it, and a big gust of wind came and the trailer started to fishtail back and forth,” the Edwards’ daughter, Madi said.

She said the trailer broke off her parents’ truck, and they rolled at least once, possibly more.

“They think when they ended up upside down while they were both really disoriented, she ran out the back window,” Madi said about when Dobbie ran away.

The couple is empty nesters. Madi said they treat Dobbie like their baby.

“My dad says he doesn’t like dogs, but he secretly loved this dog,” she said.

They said not only is her name memorable, but her disposition is unforgettable, too.

A Davis County family is desperate to find their dog after she ran away following a scary car accident Sunday. A Davis County family is desperate to find their dog after she ran away following a scary car accident Sunday. A Davis County family is desperate to find their dog after she ran away following a scary car accident Sunday.

“Not only does she kind of remind us of Dobby the house elf, but she would go and steal socks from my dad’s room,” Madi said.

When her owners noticed she was missing after their vehicle crashed, they panicked.

David Edwards was able to get out of the car. Madi said he broke his orbital bone and his eye is swollen shut. She said her mom is bruised and sore but focused on searching for Dobbie.

“My mom said it happened so fast, she didn’t even see it coming,” Madi said. “She just remembers holding onto Dobbie’s front legs and then when they flipped and rolled, she all of the sudden was gone.”

Madi said her parents’ trailer, truck, and belongings were destroyed.

“The biggest thing they lost is Dobbie and we just really hope she’s out there,” she said.

The family left a scent station at the scene, hoping it would lure Dobbie back.

“We did leave her blanket and my mom’s jacket that smell like her at the crash site,” Madi said.

They said friends and strangers have helped them look for her.

“We were out there walking and driving with a heat censored drone last night until about 2 a.m.,” Madi said.

Dobbie’s owners said she weighs five pounds, she is not wearing a collar and she typically likes people, but may be timid following the crash.

“We’re hoping maybe if you’re calm and quiet and call for her, she’ll come to you,” Madi said. “She loves beef jerky.”

They’re hoping someone may have picked her up somewhere, possibly at a nearby gas station.

Anyone with information to help find Dobbie should contact the Grand County Sheriff’s Office.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

The intersection of Village Blvd and Montauk Lane, where the accident happened. (KSL TV)...

Shara Park

Mother, child hospitalized after being hit by a car in Stansbury Park

Parents in Stansbury Park are frustrated and pleading for help from county leaders after a mother and her 11-year-old child were hit in a crosswalk Monday.

15 minutes ago

A postcard sent from Record's great-grandfather John Dorius to his daughter in 1888. Dorius was imp...

Eliza Pace

Fact or Fiction? Exploring the haunts and history of Sugar House Park

The Sugar House Park was once something a little more ominous: the Utah Territorial Penitentiary, later known as the Sugar House Prison.

37 minutes ago

(FILE) An UHP trooper pulling over a driver....

Katija Stjepovic

Study: Utah ranks first in increased DUI drivers

A new study ranks Utah as the number one state seeing a rise in impaired driving in the last few years. 

1 hour ago

FILE (University of Utah Health)...

Mary Culbertson

Richfield 13-year-old killed in tragic accident

A 13-year-old from Richfield suffered an accidental and sudden death at his family's cornmaze.

2 hours ago

...

Mary Culbertson

Sugarhouse man convicted of murder after arrest in 2021

A Sugarhouse man was convicted of murder and aggravated kidnapping on Friday after he was arrested in 2021. He shot and killed one person, and held multiple people hostage at his house.

4 hours ago

Mike McKnight training to run an 800-mile race. (KSL TV)...

Karah Brackin and Mary Culbertson, KSL TV

Utah runner embarks on 800-mile race for a child in need of adoption

Mike McKnight is setting out to run over 800 miles from Mexico to southern Utah to raise awareness for a special child that is waiting to be adopted.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Davis County family looking for beloved dog who ran away after rollover car crash