Davis County family looking for beloved dog who ran away after rollover car crash

GRAND COUNTY — A Davis County family is desperate to find their dog after she ran away following a scary car accident Sunday.

David and Glenna Edwards were on a hunting trip with their Yorkie, named Dobbie. They were driving on Interstate 70 at mile marker 180 heading east toward Crescent Junction around 1:15 p.m. Sunday, between Moab and Green River when they were hit with windy weather.

“They have a pretty big trailer they were towing with their side by side in it, and a big gust of wind came and the trailer started to fishtail back and forth,” the Edwards’ daughter, Madi said.

She said the trailer broke off her parents’ truck, and they rolled at least once, possibly more.

“They think when they ended up upside down while they were both really disoriented, she ran out the back window,” Madi said about when Dobbie ran away.

The couple is empty nesters. Madi said they treat Dobbie like their baby.

“My dad says he doesn’t like dogs, but he secretly loved this dog,” she said.

They said not only is her name memorable, but her disposition is unforgettable, too.

“Not only does she kind of remind us of Dobby the house elf, but she would go and steal socks from my dad’s room,” Madi said.

When her owners noticed she was missing after their vehicle crashed, they panicked.

David Edwards was able to get out of the car. Madi said he broke his orbital bone and his eye is swollen shut. She said her mom is bruised and sore but focused on searching for Dobbie.

“My mom said it happened so fast, she didn’t even see it coming,” Madi said. “She just remembers holding onto Dobbie’s front legs and then when they flipped and rolled, she all of the sudden was gone.”

Madi said her parents’ trailer, truck, and belongings were destroyed.

“The biggest thing they lost is Dobbie and we just really hope she’s out there,” she said.

The family left a scent station at the scene, hoping it would lure Dobbie back.

“We did leave her blanket and my mom’s jacket that smell like her at the crash site,” Madi said.

They said friends and strangers have helped them look for her.

“We were out there walking and driving with a heat censored drone last night until about 2 a.m.,” Madi said.

Dobbie’s owners said she weighs five pounds, she is not wearing a collar and she typically likes people, but may be timid following the crash.

“We’re hoping maybe if you’re calm and quiet and call for her, she’ll come to you,” Madi said. “She loves beef jerky.”

They’re hoping someone may have picked her up somewhere, possibly at a nearby gas station.

Anyone with information to help find Dobbie should contact the Grand County Sheriff’s Office.