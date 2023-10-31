Emergency crews respond to fatal FrontRunner train collision with bicyclist
Oct 30, 2023, 7:41 PM | Updated: 9:06 pm
(Scott G Winterton, Deseret News)
SALT LAKE CITY — Crews are on scene near 666 W. 900 South in Salt Lake City on a collision between a FrontRunner train and a bicyclist.
UTA has confirmed with KSL that the pedestrian has died. The victim has been identified as 24-year-old Collin Teng.
UTA says a bus bridge has been activated between the Salt Lake City Central Station and the Murray Central Station in both directions.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.