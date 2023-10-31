On the Site:
Family Fun Friday
KSL Investigates
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Emergency crews respond to fatal FrontRunner train collision with bicyclist

Oct 30, 2023, 7:41 PM | Updated: 9:06 pm

(Scott G Winterton, Deseret News)...

(Scott G Winterton, Deseret News)

(Scott G Winterton, Deseret News)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Crews are on scene near 666 W. 900 South in Salt Lake City on a collision between a FrontRunner train and a bicyclist.

UTA has confirmed with KSL that the pedestrian has died. The victim has been identified as 24-year-old Collin Teng.

UTA says a bus bridge has been activated between the Salt Lake City Central Station and the Murray Central Station in both directions.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

 

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

(KSL TV)...

Mike Anderson

Weber State’s 3-D printer catching the attention of companies and students

Weber State University is now using an advanced type of 3-D printer. It's so rare and new that there are only a few of them west of the Mississippi.

2 hours ago

(KSL TV)...

Mike Anderson

Davis Education Foundation breaks ground on center to help homeless teens

Students in the Davis School District who don't have a place to stay will now have one, along with the assistance to help them succeed.

3 hours ago

A sign letting parents and children know that the house has allergy free treats...

Lindsay Aerts and Mary Culbertson, KSL TV

Teal Pumpkins to help Utah kids trick-or-treat safely

A teal pumpkin on a porch signals to kids with food allergies that the house has safe "treats" for them to have. One mom is praying she can find one of those houses near her this year.

3 hours ago

The intersection of Village Blvd and Montauk Lane, where the accident happened. (KSL TV)...

Shara Park

Mother, child hospitalized after being hit by a car in Stansbury Park

Parents in Stansbury Park are frustrated and pleading for help from county leaders after a mother and her 11-year-old child were hit in a crosswalk Monday.

3 hours ago

A Davis County family is desperate to find their dog after she ran away following a scary car accid...

Shelby Lofton

Davis County family looking for beloved dog who ran away after rollover car crash

A Davis County family is desperate to find their dog after she ran away following a scary car accident Sunday.

3 hours ago

A postcard sent from Record's great-grandfather John Dorius to his daughter in 1888. Dorius was imp...

Eliza Pace

Fact or Fiction? Exploring the haunts and history of Sugar House Park

The Sugar House Park was once something a little more ominous: the Utah Territorial Penitentiary, later known as the Sugar House Prison.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Emergency crews respond to fatal FrontRunner train collision with bicyclist