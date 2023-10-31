Emergency crews respond to fatal FrontRunner train collision with bicyclist

SALT LAKE CITY — Crews are on scene near 666 W. 900 South in Salt Lake City on a collision between a FrontRunner train and a bicyclist.

UTA has confirmed with KSL that the pedestrian has died. The victim has been identified as 24-year-old Collin Teng.

UTA says a bus bridge has been activated between the Salt Lake City Central Station and the Murray Central Station in both directions.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.