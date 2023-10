John Collins Scores Nine Straight Points For Jazz Against Nuggets

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz forward John Collins went on a personal nine-point scoring run during the first half of Utah’s game against the Denver Nuggets.

John Collins catches fire in second quarter

The Nuggets hosted the Jazz at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on Monday, October 30.

RELATED: Keyonte George, John Collins Connect For Alley-Oop Dunk Against Nuggets

During the second quarter, Collins scored nine consecutive points for the Jazz.

John Collins’ nine-point run

4:38: Collins makes a three-foot driving floating jump shot

3:32: Collins makes a 27-foot three-point jumper

3:08: Collins makes a two-point shot

2:17: Collins makes a five-foot two-point shot

Before Collins’ streak, the Nuggets owned a 45-33 lead. Following the nine-point burst by the forward/center, Denver was up 51-42.

At the half the @utahjazz trail the @nuggets 58-45. John Collins leads the Jazz with 13 points after a strong second quarter. #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/byZzTE4vUj — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 31, 2023

This season, Collins is averaging 13.0 points per game on 48.4 percent shooting. The Wake Forest product also averages 11.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.3 blocks, and 0.3 steals in 31.0 minutes per contest.

Utah’s game against Denver is broadcast on KJZZ, Jazz+, NBA League Pass, KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

Jazz vs. Nuggets

The Utah Jazz will look to win their second game of the season when they face the reigning champion Denver Nuggets on Monday night.

The Jazz are 1-2 on the season but have been on the wrong end of two blowout losses.

Denver, meanwhile, is the only 3-0 team in the NBA.

Jazz Have Clean Injury Report Against Nuggets

The Jazz will need better play from their starting lineup if they hope to have success against the Nuggets on the road.

Through three games the Jazz starters have a net rating of -43.4 in 27 minutes together on the floor.

The Jazz will have their full complement of players when they face the Nuggets after Ochai Agbaji was cleared to play Monday night.

The second-year forward suffered a knee contusion in Saturday night’s blowout loss to the Phoenix Suns.

Nuggets Trouncing Opponents So Far This Season

The Nuggets enter Monday night’s game with the second-best offensive rating in the NBA, a tough task for the Jazz who have been the league’s worst defensive team through the opening week of the season.

RELATED: Shorthanded Suns Crush Jazz In Phoenix

Denver is shooting a league-best 53 percent from the floor and just a hair under 40 percent from the three-point line.

Through three games Nikola Jokic is averaging 26.3 points, 13.0 rebounds, and 7.7 assists.

Jamal Murray is adding 20.7 points and has connected on 53 percent of his three-point attempts.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland