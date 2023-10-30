On the Site:
Family Fun Friday
KSL Investigates
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Lauri Markkanen Rocks Rim With Jam During Jazz-Nuggets Game

Oct 30, 2023, 8:40 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITYJazz forward Lauri Markkan threw down a two-handed slam dunk on a fast break during Utah’s game against the Denver Nuggets.

Lauri Markkanen throws down dunk on Nuggets

The Nuggets hosted the Jazz at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on Monday, October 30.

With 7:19 left in the third quarter, Collins stole the ball from Denver’s Aaron Gordon and pushed the ball ahead to a sprinting Markkanen. The Finnish forward rose up and threw down a two-handed slam dunk.

Markkanen’s dunk helped the Jazz trim Denver’s lead to 64-53.

Following the dunk, Markkanen had 12 points on 4-14 shooting, including 2-7 on three-pointers. He added nine rebounds, three assists, and a block during his first 22 minutes on the hardwood.

This season, Markkanen is averaging 24.8 points per game on 49.0 percent shooting. He also averages 8.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.7 blocks, and 1.0 steals in 31.7 minutes per game.

Utah’s game against Denver is broadcast on KJZZ, Jazz+, NBA League Pass, KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

Jazz vs. Nuggets

RELATED STORIES

The Utah Jazz will look to win their second game of the season when they face the reigning champion Denver Nuggets on Monday night.

The Jazz are 1-2 on the season but have been on the wrong end of two blowout losses.

Denver, meanwhile, is the only 3-0 team in the NBA.

Jazz Have Clean Injury Report Against Nuggets

The Jazz will need better play from their starting lineup if they hope to have success against the Nuggets on the road.

Through three games the Jazz starters have a net rating of -43.4 in 27 minutes together on the floor.

The Jazz will have their full complement of players when they face the Nuggets after Ochai Agbaji was cleared to play Monday night.

The second-year forward suffered a knee contusion in Saturday night’s blowout loss to the Phoenix Suns.

Nuggets Trouncing Opponents So Far This Season

The Nuggets enter Monday night’s game with the second-best offensive rating in the NBA, a tough task for the Jazz who have been the league’s worst defensive team through the opening week of the season.

RELATED: Shorthanded Suns Crush Jazz In Phoenix

Denver is shooting a league-best 53 percent from the floor and just a hair under 40 percent from the three-point line.

Through three games Nikola Jokic is averaging 26.3 points, 13.0 rebounds, and 7.7 assists.

Jamal Murray is adding 20.7 points and has connected on 53 percent of his three-point attempts.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Center Walker Kessler Dunks Pair Of Alley-Oops During Nuggets Game

Jazz center Walker Kessler crushed the iron with slam dunks on a pair of alley-oops in the second half of Utah's game against the Nuggets.

13 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

John Collins Scores Nine Straight Points For Jazz Against Nuggets

Jazz forward John Collins went on a personal nine-point scoring run during the first half of Utah's game against the Denver Nuggets.

49 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Keyonte George, John Collins Connect For Alley-Oop Dunk Against Nuggets

Jazz rookie Keyonte George found John Collins for an alley-oop slam dunk during the opening quarter of Utah's game against the Nuggets.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Vikings Head Coach: ‘Our Roster Has Confidence’ In Former BYU QB Jaren Hall

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said his team has confidence in former BYU quarterback and NFL rookie Jaren Hall.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Finds Non-Conference Game For 2024 Season

BYU finds a replacement for the Utah game in 2024 on the nonconference schedule.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Salt Lake City Made A Big Impression On ESPN’s Pat McAfee

College GameDay rolled into Utah over the weekend watch the Utes host the Oregon Ducks and ESPN's Pat McAfee can't stop raving about it.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Lauri Markkanen Rocks Rim With Jam During Jazz-Nuggets Game