Jazz Center Walker Kessler Dunks Pair Of Alley-Oops During Nuggets Game

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz center Walker Kessler crushed the iron with slam dunks on a pair of alley-oops in the second half of Utah’s game against the Denver Nuggets.

The Nuggets hosted the Jazz at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on Monday, October 30.

The first of Kessler’s jams came on an assist by Lauri Markkanen with 9:03 remaining in the third quarter.

Kessler’s dunk cut Denver’s lead to 62-49.

Later in the quarter, Talen Horton-Tucker lobbed a pass into the air before Kessler slammed it through the cylinder to trim Denver’s lead to 64-51 with 7:44 to play in the quarter.

At the end of the quarter, the Nuggets owned an 80-69 advantage. During the first 36 minutes of game time, Kessler had 15 points on 7-8 field goals. He added 11 rebounds and one block in 22 minutes on the floor.

This season, the Auburn product is averaging 5.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 0.3 assists, and 0.7 blocks in 22.3 minutes per game.

Utah’s game against Denver is broadcast on KJZZ, Jazz+, NBA League Pass, KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

Jazz vs. Nuggets

The Utah Jazz will look to win their second game of the season when they face the reigning champion Denver Nuggets on Monday night.

The Jazz are 1-2 on the season but have been on the wrong end of two blowout losses.

Denver, meanwhile, is the only 3-0 team in the NBA.

Jazz Have Clean Injury Report Against Nuggets

The Jazz will need better play from their starting lineup if they hope to have success against the Nuggets on the road.

Through three games the Jazz starters have a net rating of -43.4 in 27 minutes together on the floor.

The Jazz will have their full complement of players when they face the Nuggets after Ochai Agbaji was cleared to play Monday night.

The second-year forward suffered a knee contusion in Saturday night’s blowout loss to the Phoenix Suns.

Nuggets Trouncing Opponents So Far This Season

The Nuggets enter Monday night’s game with the second-best offensive rating in the NBA, a tough task for the Jazz who have been the league’s worst defensive team through the opening week of the season.

Denver is shooting a league-best 53 percent from the floor and just a hair under 40 percent from the three-point line.

Through three games Nikola Jokic is averaging 26.3 points, 13.0 rebounds, and 7.7 assists.

Jamal Murray is adding 20.7 points and has connected on 53 percent of his three-point attempts.

