KSLSPORTS FEED

Week 9: Top Plays From BYU, SUU, Utah, Utah Tech

Oct 30, 2023, 10:07 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah State and Weber State had byes in Week 9 of the season but BYU, SUU, Utah, and Utah Tech continued their seasons and had players make the following big-time plays.

Here are the top plays from the local college football teams from Week 9 of the 2023 season:

BYU Cougars

BYU WR Darius Lassiter Makes Excellent Catch Against No. 7 Texas

“BYU wide receiver Darius Lassiter made another highlight-worthy catch last week. This time it was against the No. 7 Texas Longhorns. With 10:20 remaining in the third quarter, BYU quarterback Kedon Slovis unloaded a deep pass in double coverage. Lassiter fought over two defenders to snag the ball out of the air for a 47-yard gain.” – BYU insider Mitch Harper

Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Targhee Lambson runs for second touchdown and third total score in win over Abilene Christian

Utah Utes

Junior Tafuna Forces Turnover By Taking Ball From Oregon RB Bucky Irving

Halfway through the first quarter, Utes defensive lineman Junior Tafuna tackled Ducks RB Bucky Irving and took the ball at the same time. The play gave Tafuna the first forced fumble and fumble recovery in his career with Utah. The Utes capitalized on the turnover by getting on the board with a field goal. Utah went on to lose the game 35-6.” – Utah insider Michelle Bodkin

Utah Tech Trailblazers

Kobe Tracy and Keith Davis connect for second touchdown in loss to Eastern Kentucky

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Week 9: Top Plays From BYU, SUU, Utah, Utah Tech