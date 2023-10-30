BYU Soccer’s Jennifer Rockwood Reaches Milestone To Open Big 12 Tournament

PROVO, Utah – BYU soccer began its first run in the Big 12 Tournament on Monday. The 7th-ranked Cougars did what they were expected to do as they rolled through the Oklahoma Sooners, 6-0.

BYU’s victory advances the Cougars to the Semifinal round of the Big 12 Tournament, where they will face 6-seed UCF.

It was BYU’s first victory in a Big 12 Tournament match. But it wasn’t the first victory for head coach Jennifer Rockwood.

The win over Oklahoma gave Jennifer Rockwood her 450th career victory as head coach of the BYU Women’s Soccer program.

Rockwood has led the team since BYU launched the soccer program in 1995. She has a record of 450-127-57. BYU’s record this season is 15-1-3.

BYU Soccer crushed Oklahoma 6-0 in the Big 12 Tournament

It was fitting that on a milestone night, BYU’s high-powered offense shined bright once again. The nation’s third-best total offense started the scoring in the 9th minute with a Bella Folino goal.

BYU went into the half with a 1-0 goal. Then the offensive onslaught arrived in the second half as Allie Fryer scored a goal in the 50th minute from an assist by Ellie Boren and Olivia Katoa.

Folino added another goal in the 61st minute to make it 3-0, and BYU just kept rolling from there. Oliva Katoa scored in the 68th, Erin Bailey in the 83rd, and Ellie Walbruch in the 89th before the final horn went off.

No. 7 BYU soccer will look to deliver win no. 451 for Jennifer Rockwood on Wednesday at 6 p.m. (MT) on ESPN+.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @Mitch_Harper