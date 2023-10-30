On the Site:
Family Fun Friday
KSL Investigates
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU Soccer’s Jennifer Rockwood Reaches Milestone To Open Big 12 Tournament

Oct 30, 2023, 10:25 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – BYU soccer began its first run in the Big 12 Tournament on Monday. The 7th-ranked Cougars did what they were expected to do as they rolled through the Oklahoma Sooners, 6-0.

BYU’s victory advances the Cougars to the Semifinal round of the Big 12 Tournament, where they will face 6-seed UCF.

It was BYU’s first victory in a Big 12 Tournament match. But it wasn’t the first victory for head coach Jennifer Rockwood.

The win over Oklahoma gave Jennifer Rockwood her 450th career victory as head coach of the BYU Women’s Soccer program.

Rockwood has led the team since BYU launched the soccer program in 1995. She has a record of 450-127-57. BYU’s record this season is 15-1-3.

BYU Soccer crushed Oklahoma 6-0 in the Big 12 Tournament

It was fitting that on a milestone night, BYU’s high-powered offense shined bright once again. The nation’s third-best total offense started the scoring in the 9th minute with a Bella Folino goal.

BYU went into the half with a 1-0 goal. Then the offensive onslaught arrived in the second half as Allie Fryer scored a goal in the 50th minute from an assist by Ellie Boren and Olivia Katoa.

RELATED STORIES

Folino added another goal in the 61st minute to make it 3-0, and BYU just kept rolling from there. Oliva Katoa scored in the 68th, Erin Bailey in the 83rd, and Ellie Walbruch in the 89th before the final horn went off.

No. 7 BYU soccer will look to deliver win no. 451 for Jennifer Rockwood on Wednesday at 6 p.m. (MT) on ESPN+.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Frontcourt Shines, But Jokic Carries Nuggets To Victory

The Utah Jazz got strong play from their frontcourt, but it wasn't enough as they fell to the Denver Nuggets 110-102.

39 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Week 9: Top Plays From BYU, SUU, Utah, Utah Tech

Utah State and Weber State had byes in Week 9 of the season but BYU, SUU, Utah, and Utah Tech continued their seasons.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Seager, Stellar Defense Lead Rangers Over D-Backs In Game 3 Of World Series

Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-1 to take a 2-1 lead in the World Series on Monday night.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Show Life, Fall To Nuggets On Road

Despite a strong effort, the Utah Jazz fell to the Denver Nuggets 110-102 dropping to 1-3 early in the season. 

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Walker Kessler Flushes Reverse Dunk During Jazz-Nuggets Game

Jazz center Walker Kessler tossed the ball through the cylinder on a reverse slam dunk during the second half against the Nuggets.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Center Walker Kessler Dunks Pair Of Alley-Oops During Nuggets Game

Jazz center Walker Kessler crushed the iron with slam dunks on a pair of alley-oops in the second half of Utah's game against the Nuggets.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

BYU Soccer’s Jennifer Rockwood Reaches Milestone To Open Big 12 Tournament