Report: CB Jaylon Johnson Requests Trade From Chicago Bears

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Utes cornerback Jaylon Johnson requested a trade from the Chicago Bears ahead of the league’s 2023 deadline, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

The NFL insider reported Johnson’s ask out of the Windy City on Monday, October 30.

The league’s trade deadline is on October 31 at 2 p.m. (MDT).

#Bears corner Jaylon Johnson has requested a trade, per source. Chicago granted permission to search for a new home before today’s trade deadline. The player and team negotiated a new contract last week but couldn’t come close to a deal. So, a talented corner is now available. pic.twitter.com/XCU5EsZqF2 — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 31, 2023

Johnson is currently in the final year of his rookie deal. The Bears haven’t addressed Johnson’s status with a new contract ahead of 2024.

During the summer, the Bears signed tight end Cole Kmet to a contract extension. With Kmet locked in for the future, Johnson’s contract situation rose up Chicago’s to-do list.

“I had a player come up to me after practice and said, ‘Hey, you sent a ton of energy through the locker room because you guys are taking care of the guys in there,’” Bears general manager Ryan Poles said after locking up Kmet. “And it was really cool.”

Like Kmet, Poles said that Johnson is a player the Bears want to “keep here for a while.”

“I’d say like the relationship’s good,” the general manager said of Johnson. “He’s out showing that he can perform at a high level and becoming the player that he wants to be and improve. So that’s all I can really say about that.”

After Poles’ comments, Johnson addressed his future with the Bears.

“The way I see it is, I’ve still got a lot to earn,” Johnson said in July. “I feel like I’ve still got a lot to prove…I’m going to come out here each and every day and work, and then whatever comes from that, comes from that.”

The cornerback added that there was “no question” that he’d play in 2023 as opposed to sitting out. Johnson said that his contract situation is something he believes is “just something that you just wait your turn.”

“Definitely just something I am looking forward to seeing where it goes,” the former Ute said.

This season, Johnson has recorded 18 total tackles, 15 solo tackles, one forced fumble, two interceptions, four pass breakups, and one touchdown.

The Bears currently own a 2-6 record and sit in last place in the NFC North.

Chicago’s next game is on the road against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, November 5 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS and NFL Sunday Ticket.

About Jaylon Johnson

Before his time in the NFL, Johnson played at the University of Utah from 2017-19.

During his time with the Utes, the Fresno, California native had 102 total tackles, 88 solo tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, seven interceptions, and 28 pass breakups in 39 games played.

He was named First-team All-Pac 12 in 2018 and 2019.

Following his college career, Johnson was selected by the Bears with the No. 50 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

During his four seasons in the league, the former Ute has tallied up 143 total tackles, 114 solo tackles, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, three interceptions, 35 pass breakups, and one touchdown in 45 games played.

