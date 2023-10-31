Trick or treat? A look at Utah’s Halloween forecast

SALT LAKE CITY — Utahns love Halloween, as evidenced by various reports that use spending and other data to rank the passion cities and states have for the spooky holiday.

Lombardo Homes ranked Utah as being the top state for spirited decorations this year, while Instacart placed Utah at the top of its list of top candy consumers, while also adding a pair of Utah ZIP codes — in Lehi and Saratoga Springs — as being among the best areas to trick-or-treat, as example.

Expect “quite mild” — but clear and dry — weather as scores of families hit their neighborhood streets again to trick-or-treat to celebrate the holiday, according to the National Weather Service.

“Temperatures are forecast into the 40s by sunset along the Wasatch Front so layer up before you head out for the evening,” the agency posted Sunday on X, formerly known as Twitter.

A chilly Halloween

The projected dry conditions result from a pair of high-pressure systems over the Pacific Coast at the moment, helping keep new storms at bay. The two systems are forecast to combine over the desert southwest by Halloween evening, said KSL meteorologist Matt Johnson.

“That’s going to keep us quiet with a couple of clouds,” he said.

🎃 Your trick-or-treating forecast this year will be quite mild. Temperatures are forecast into the 40s by sunset along the Wasatch Front so layer up before you head out for the evening. #UTwx #WYwx pic.twitter.com/eWY9OSV8Im — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) October 29, 2023

This will also help increase temperatures from highs in the upper 40s along the Wasatch Front Monday to highs in the 50s Tuesday and into the 60s over the rest of the week. High temperatures are expected to reach the mid-60s around St. George on Tuesday before returning into the mid-70s by the end of the week.

These warming temperatures mean Halloween evening will be warmer than the last few nights, but still fairly chilly. The National Weather Service on Sunday posted the anticipated Halloween evening temperatures for multiple Utah locations from 6 p.m. through 11 p.m.:

Bryce Canyon: 44 to 24 degrees

44 to 24 degrees Cedar City: 52 to 40 degrees

52 to 40 degrees Kanab : 55 to 37 degrees

: 55 to 37 degrees Lehi: 49 to 37 degrees

49 to 37 degrees Logan: 46 to 33 degrees

46 to 33 degrees Ogden: 50 to 39 degrees

50 to 39 degrees Park City: 43 to 32 degrees

43 to 32 degrees Price: 48 to 34 degrees

48 to 34 degrees Provo: 51 to 39 degrees

51 to 39 degrees Richfield: 52 to 38 degrees

52 to 38 degrees Salt Lake City: 51 to 41 degrees

51 to 41 degrees St. George: 66 to 49 degrees

66 to 49 degrees Tooele: 46 to 38 degrees

46 to 38 degrees Wendover: 45 to 38 degrees

The agency recommends that families consider bringing additional layers, a coat or jacket and a hat while out trick-or-treating.

What about the moisture?

Meanwhile, Johnson said that the high-pressure setup will also likely cause most of a large storm system to pass north of Utah later in the week. The system, forecast to move through Idaho by Thursday, is expected to weaken the high-pressure ridge and move it back out into the Pacific Coast.

“That will be the theme this week as storms pass to our north,” he said. “But they’re slowly wearing down the high, so hopefully … it’ll bring in a couple of storms once we break it down.”

Full seven-day forecasts for areas across Utah can be found online at the KSL Weather Center.