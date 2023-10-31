Utah Women’s Basketball Celebrates Halloween, Puts Up Spooky-Good Score In Exhibition

SALT LAKE CITY – The No. 5 Utah women’s basketball team held their last exhibition game Monday evening and used it to celebrate Halloween, along with putting up a spooky-good score against Northwest Nazarene.

The Utes put on a dominating performance against the Nighthawks, running away with the win, 125-38.

Utah jumped out quickly in the game going 17-0 in the first quarter and ended the first half with a 73-16 lead. The Utes wrapped up the third quarter with a 93-25 lead before securing the final score at the end of regulation.

Reese’s Pieces

Freshman forward Reese Ross had a breakout game Monday night leading the team in scoring with 25 points and earning her first double-double of her collegiate career adding in 13 rebounds. Seven of Ross’ rebounds came from offensive boards.

Reese Ross tonight: 25 PTS | 13 REB | 4 AST | 11-19 FG Utah defeated Northwest Nazarene 125-38 in their exhibition game! #NCAAW | @UTAHWBB pic.twitter.com/bzsUvrknNm — Women’s Hoopz (@WBBWorldWide) October 31, 2023

Additionally, the Utes had five other players score in double-digits with Issy Palmer and Alissa Pili contributing 19 points apiece, Gianna Kneepkens with 17 points and Lani White adding another 13.

Boston College transfer Sam Crispe came close to joining the double-digit group with nine points while also being good for eight rebounds.

Kennady McQueen and Dasia Young were the Utes’ top assisters with five and four assists respectively while Ines Vieira led the team in steals with five.

Trick Or Treat?

Utah showed why they are a preseason Top Five team shooting 56.6 percent from the field, 41.5 percent from the three, and 77.8 percent from the line. The Utes were dominant on the boards pulling down 56 rebounds, 28 assists, seven blocks, 23 steals and seven turnovers.

A look into the first half 👀#Goutes pic.twitter.com/EdJrEA2lTb — Utah Women’s Basketball (@UTAHWBB) October 30, 2023

Halloween In The Huntsman

The athletes weren’t the only ones getting into the spooky season with the scary-good stats.

Utah held a trunk or treat before the game, and Lynne Roberts and the coaching staff did a great job getting into the spirit of the holiday before getting down to business.

The staff understood the assignment last night.

Happy Halloween!! 🎃👻#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/CgxKbN3ELe — lynne roberts (@UtesCoachRob) October 31, 2023

