On the Site:
Family Fun Friday
KSL Investigates
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Tom Holmoe Taps Into Harry Potter Themed Halloween Costume For 2023

Oct 31, 2023, 10:15 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – BYU AD Tom Holmoe revealed his Halloween costume for 2023. This year’s look is a character from the Harry Potter series.

Tom Holmoe dressed as Professor Albus Dumbledore. Quite a vibe.

My first thought was, where does someone find an authentic wizard robe? The price tag on these Halloween fits for Holmoe has to be a commitment.

Tom Holmoe is Mr. Halloween

Holmoe is Mr. Halloween. Every year, he dresses up in a costume that gains a lot of traction on social media. Last year, he dressed as Yoda from Star Wars. Before that, he was Rafiki from The Lion King. Some of Holmoe’s other hits have included The Genie from Aladdin, Phantom of the Opera, and others.

Holmoe has led the BYU athletic department since 2005. He’s one of the longest-tenured athletic directions in the NCAA’s Division I. Holmoe is currently guiding BYU athletics through its first year as a member of the Big 12 Conference. It was a move that BYU has dreamed of for decades. But many felt it would take some magic to join a Power Five conference.

Now that Holmoe has added Dumbledore to his collection of costumes, maybe we can say he pulled off some wizard-like moves, getting BYU into the Big 12. Or better yet, getting Texas and Oklahoma to become antsy for a move to the SEC, opening the door for Holmoe’s BYU Cougars to get the call from former Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby to join the league.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

To see a complete list of Holmoe’s Halloween costumes over the years, click here.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Women’s Basketball Celebrates Halloween, Puts Up Spooky-Good Score In Exhibition

The No. 5 Utah WBB team held their last exhibition game Monday evening putting up a spooky-good score against Northwest Nazarene.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: CB Jaylon Johnson Requests Trade From Chicago Bears

Former Utah Utes cornerback Jaylon Johnson reportedly requested a trade from the Chicago Bears ahead of the league's 2023 deadline.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Frontcourt Shines, But Jokic Carries Nuggets To Victory

The Utah Jazz got strong play from their frontcourt, but it wasn't enough as they fell to the Denver Nuggets 110-102.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Soccer’s Jennifer Rockwood Reaches Milestone To Open Big 12 Tournament

Head Coach Jennifer Rockwood reached a milestone victory after BYU took down Oklahoma to open the Big 12 Tournament.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Week 9: Top Plays From BYU, SUU, Utah, Utah Tech

Utah State and Weber State had byes in Week 9 of the season but BYU, SUU, Utah, and Utah Tech continued their seasons.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Seager, Stellar Defense Lead Rangers Over D-Backs In Game 3 Of World Series

Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-1 to take a 2-1 lead in the World Series on Monday night.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Tom Holmoe Taps Into Harry Potter Themed Halloween Costume For 2023