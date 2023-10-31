Tom Holmoe Taps Into Harry Potter Themed Halloween Costume For 2023

PROVO, Utah – BYU AD Tom Holmoe revealed his Halloween costume for 2023. This year’s look is a character from the Harry Potter series.

Tom Holmoe dressed as Professor Albus Dumbledore. Quite a vibe.

“Great man, Dumbledore. ‘S long as we’ve got him, I’m not too worried.” pic.twitter.com/If46EusrDK — BYU Cougars (@BYUCougars) October 31, 2023

My first thought was, where does someone find an authentic wizard robe? The price tag on these Halloween fits for Holmoe has to be a commitment.

Tom Holmoe is Mr. Halloween

Holmoe is Mr. Halloween. Every year, he dresses up in a costume that gains a lot of traction on social media. Last year, he dressed as Yoda from Star Wars. Before that, he was Rafiki from The Lion King. Some of Holmoe’s other hits have included The Genie from Aladdin, Phantom of the Opera, and others.

Holmoe has led the BYU athletic department since 2005. He’s one of the longest-tenured athletic directions in the NCAA’s Division I. Holmoe is currently guiding BYU athletics through its first year as a member of the Big 12 Conference. It was a move that BYU has dreamed of for decades. But many felt it would take some magic to join a Power Five conference.

Now that Holmoe has added Dumbledore to his collection of costumes, maybe we can say he pulled off some wizard-like moves, getting BYU into the Big 12. Or better yet, getting Texas and Oklahoma to become antsy for a move to the SEC, opening the door for Holmoe’s BYU Cougars to get the call from former Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby to join the league.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

To see a complete list of Holmoe’s Halloween costumes over the years, click here.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @Mitch_Harper