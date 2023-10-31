Salt Lake City Int’l Airport celebrates construction milestone

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City International Airport is celebrating Tuesday the completion of Phase Two to Concourse A East by bringing in more gates and concessions for passengers.

Bill Wyatt, executive director of airports for Salt Lake City, said Salt Lake is currently the 23rd largest airport in the country and well on its way to expansion as the state continues to boom.

On Tuesday morning, the first flight out of the 13 newly opened gates headed for Atlanta.

New concessions

En route to the newly opened gates, travelers may notice some new spots:

“We can’t believe it,” said Edward Primosic.

Primosic and his wife, Kristine Cappaert, are the owners of Blue Iguana, one of the 11 new concessions now open on Concourse A East.

“We’ve got our machine cooking really well,” said Primosic.

No more hassles

Wyatt said the latest expansion means waving goodbye to extra hassle.

“It also means the end of those Delta hard stands where you had to go out to the B concourse, take the bus, walk down the ladder,” he said.

Starting Tuesday, those flights will be located on the A concourse.

As the biggest Delta hub in the western United States, many flights will now filter through the same area.

“Currently, all our flights are predominantly on this one concourse with 47 gates,” said Adam Ryan, managing director of Delta’s Salt Lake City Operations.

Phases 3 and 4 are in the works, which include a central tunnel, more gates and additional concessions.