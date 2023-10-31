On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Casey Scott surprises Utahns with treats and free gas cards on Halloween

Oct 31, 2023, 1:17 PM

Casey Scott's Profile Picture

BY CASEY SCOTT


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s Halloween, so Casey Scott was up to his tricks a day early, giving away treats and free $50 gas cards on Tuesday.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Ted Bundy with a bow tie...

Eliza Pace

Fact or Fiction? Exploring the haunts and myths of Ted Bundy’s cabin/cellar

Since serial killer Ted Bundy lived in Utah and committed horrific crimes, stories and myths about the places he operated have emerged and evolved.

1 hour ago

A southern Utah man was charged with DUI and causing a crash taht killed two children i the car, ev...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Utah dad was high when he crashed, killing 2 children he wasn’t supposed to have, charges say

A man was criminally charged for driving while impaired, recklessly, and with two minors in the vehicle. The two children were his sons, which he had a protective order preventing him from seeing them.

1 hour ago

FILE (Image by Welcome to All ! ツ from Pixabay)...

Tamara Vaifanua

Tips for protecting your identity online

You may not think twice about sharing intimate details about your life on social media, but experts say your personal info could be at risk.

2 hours ago

(KSL TV)...

Karah Brackin

Salt Lake City Int’l Airport celebrates construction milestone

The Salt Lake City International Airport is celebrating Tuesday the completion of Phase Two to Concourse A East by bringing in more gates and concessions for passengers.

4 hours ago

A Granite School District bus is looked over after it caught fire on Jan. 27, 2017. No students wer...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Utah school bus driver arrested, accused of lighting multiple buses on fire

A school bus driver for the Granite School District has been arrested and accused of lighting multiple buses on fire over the past few years, including at least one while dozens of children were on board.

6 hours ago

People walk through a Daybreak neighborhood that is decorated in a Barbie theme for Halloween in So...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Trick or treat? A look at Utah’s Halloween forecast

Utahns love Halloween, as evidenced by various reports that use spending and other data to rank the passion cities and states have for the spooky holiday.

8 hours ago

