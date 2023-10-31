Utah elementary school doesn’t allow costumes on Halloween

CENTERVILLE — As most elementary schools had students parade in their Halloween costumes, one elementary school did not get into the Halloween spirit of dressing up.

Stewart Elementary School banned students from wearing costumes to school for Halloween.

An email sent to Stewart Elementary parents from Principal T.J. Naylor states:

“Teachers, Community Council and the PTA have been in discussion regarding the use of costumes on Halloween. Due to several situations and concerns that have happened over the last couple years, collectively we have decided not to allow students to wear costumes on Halloween. I know this decision will be disappointing to some and welcomed by others. That said, students will still be able to look forward to their class parties that day.”

KSL TV has not been able to confirm what situations impacted the decision to not allow costumes, but a parent tells KSL TV that this is the second year Stewart Elementary has banned costumes on Halloween. Davis School District does not have any policy against costume-wearing on Halloween.

Kevin Taylor is disappointed that his kids who attend Stewart Elementary, won’t be able to experience the holiday in the typical way.

“I feel like the parents should be given a better explanation of why the kids are no longer allowed to wear costumes to school,” Taylor said. “It feels like it was a decision made behind closed doors with very little input from the children it affects. With it not being a school district rule, it almost feels like they are pushing a personal agenda.”

Taylor suggested allowing students to wear costumes and calling parents to pick up a child if their costume was deemed inappropriate.

KSL TV reached out to Davis School District and Stewart Elementary School for comment but did not get a response.