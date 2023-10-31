Body found in Jordan River, West Jordan police say

WEST JORDAN — Police are investigating a dead man found in the Jordan River Tuesday afternoon.

West Jordan police officer Aleya Mason told KSL that police responded to a bicycle accident near the Jordan River Parkway at 8600 S Millrace Bend Road when the body was found.

‘

Mason said police are working with the medical examiner for a cause.

Police did not say if the bicycle accident was associated with the found body or any information about the man’s age.

Police say no one else was involved in this incident.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.