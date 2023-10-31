On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Body found in Jordan River, West Jordan police say

Oct 31, 2023, 5:07 PM | Updated: 5:09 pm

First responders at Jordan River Parkway near the Jordan River....

First responders at Jordan River Parkway near the Jordan River. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

WEST JORDAN — Police are investigating a dead man found in the Jordan River Tuesday afternoon.

West Jordan police officer Aleya Mason told KSL that police responded to a bicycle accident near the Jordan River Parkway at 8600 S Millrace Bend Road when the body was found.


Mason said police are working with the medical examiner for a cause.

Police did not say if the bicycle accident was associated with the found body or any information about the man’s age.

Police say no one else was involved in this incident.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

